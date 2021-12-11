Music Journeys: Paul Carrack

The metal band is known for their pagan, ritualistic qualities, especially during their live performances. Through darkness and fog, a light gleams on the stage. Sounds of running water and whistling birds play in the foreground. One by one, Heilung walks onto the stage wearing antlers, furs, robes and tunics from olden times. They join hands and form a circle. Another figure appears carrying a large bird’s wing in his right hand and a chalice in his left. Smoke rises from the chalice. Using the bird’s wing, he disperses it over the throng, then over the group. The smudging ritual completes, and he joins the circle. The sounds of water and birds go silent. The leader speaks aloud while the rest of the band echoes his words:

