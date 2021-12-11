ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Journeys: Paul Carrack

wcbe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Carrack joins Music Journeys to reflect on his career and his latest release One on One. From Ace to Squeeze to Mike + The Mechanics, Carrack has been a part of some magical music. The 70-year-old talks about his humble beginnings, how Ace enjoyed soccer as much as music, the...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Carrack
Person
Paul Young
Person
Mike Rutherford
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare married funk and reggae to create a catalogue of classics

The death of the venerated Jamaican bassist Robbie Shakespeare at the age of 68 finally ends the incomparable partnership he forged with the drummer Sly Dunbar in the dingy nightclubs and hothouse recording studios of 1970s Kingston. Having backed virtually every reggae star and collaborated with an array of international A-listers that includes Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Joan Armatrading and Sinead O’Connor, as well as co-producing the career-defining hits of Grace Jones, Shakespeare was the belligerent yang to Dunbar’s yin, a brawny, chain-smoking musician whose consistently meaty bass lines belied a mercurial temperament. With his style defined by a melodiousness that referenced a love of jazz, soul, and rock’n’roll, Shakespeare leaves a vast catalogue, peppered with stone-cold classics.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Pop Music#Ace#How Long#Rock Roll Runaway
101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Larry Carlton and Johnny Farina on how Santo & Johnny changed instrumental guitar music forever

62 years ago, guitar players around the world were mesmerised by the new sound coming from a New York duo –Sleep Walk by Santo & Johnny. It remains one of the biggest hits from rock ‘n’ roll’s golden era, and it’s no exaggeration to say that it changed the perception of instrumental music. It’s also the song that inspired Peter Green to compose his masterwork, Albatross, and John Lennon to write Free As A Bird.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Journey’s Jonathan Cain Talks Vegas Residency, Perseverance and New 2022 LP

Journey is back in Las Vegas. While the Bay Area-born rock band, which is known for songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully,” has been playing Sin City since the Millenium, the group is back again after a pandemic-induced hiatus. (Now three shows in with two more to go in December.) And, says keyboardist Jon Cain, they’re already seeing people tear up. “I saw a couple of ladies in tears in the front row,” Cain says of the band’s recent shows in the desert.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney Auctioning Iconic Wings-Era Bass

Paul McCartney is but one of the legendary musicians donating iconic instruments for auction for the Music Rising charity. The auction takes Music Rising “back to its roots and will help restore the livelihood of musicians of New Orleans and surrounding regions who have suffered through the pandemic.”. On December...
MUSIC
nprillinois.org

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings reflects on musical journey

For the full article, click here. And find tour dates here. Bluegrass musician Billy Strings is up for two Grammy awards this year. We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with him from March when he was fresh off of his first Grammy win. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

Heilung Takes Listeners Through a Spiritual Journey With Their Music

The metal band is known for their pagan, ritualistic qualities, especially during their live performances. Through darkness and fog, a light gleams on the stage. Sounds of running water and whistling birds play in the foreground. One by one, Heilung walks onto the stage wearing antlers, furs, robes and tunics from olden times. They join hands and form a circle. Another figure appears carrying a large bird’s wing in his right hand and a chalice in his left. Smoke rises from the chalice. Using the bird’s wing, he disperses it over the throng, then over the group. The smudging ritual completes, and he joins the circle. The sounds of water and birds go silent. The leader speaks aloud while the rest of the band echoes his words:
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

U2, Paul McCartney, Slash Partner with Music Rising for Guitar Icons Auction

U2’s The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin, Co-Founders of Music Rising, (musicrising.com) have announced Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising to take place December 11th, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. PST. Hosted by Van Eaton Galleries (vegalleries.com) in Los Angeles, the live and online auction will offer a significant collection of guitars and other music memorabilia by some of the world’s most prominent musicians and friends of Music Rising. The auction will take the charity back to its roots and help support the musicians of the NOLA region after a long period being without income.
ADVOCACY
bpr.org

As Jangling Sparrows, Paul Edelman makes music to his own all-American beat

Paul Edelman remembers being four or five years old and hearing Bob Dylan on the family stereo. “I’m sitting on the couch by myself and “It’s All Right Ma, I’m Only Bleeding” is on,” Edelman recalls before rattling off a strand of the lyrics by memory. Darkness at the break...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy