Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. Ellet 39
Akr. East 65, Akr. Firestone 39
Akr. Hoban 76, Youngs. Liberty 42
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58, Akr. North 22
Akr. Springfield 49, Mogadore Field 47
Alliance 57, Minerva 44
Amherst Steele 57, Grafton Midview 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 55
Arcanum 46, New Lebanon Dixie 45, OT
Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 46
Arlington 57, Cory-Rawson 32
Ashville Teays Valley 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Austintown Fitch 51, Youngs. Mooney 46
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Barnesville 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Lakeside Danbury 59
Batavia 68, Goshen 45
Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42
Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44
Bellaire 66, Martins Ferry 56
Bellbrook 70, Middletown Madison Senior 35
Bellevue 47, Sandusky Perkins 46
Bellville Clear Fork 61, Ontario 25
Belmont Union Local 61, McDonald 30
Beloit W. Branch 63, Carrollton 47
Berea-Midpark 43, Avon Lake 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31
Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 22
Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Tontogany Otsego 32
Bloomfield Christian, Mich. 85, Northside Christian 53
Bluffton 45, Delphos Jefferson 39
Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 33
Bradford 55, Ansonia 44
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 77, Wadsworth 54
Bristol 61, Southington Chalker 25
Brookville 54, Monroe 53
Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Campbell Memorial 80, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32
Can. Glenoak 43, N. Can. Hoover 32
Can. South 52, Salem 37
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Akr. Manchester 56, 2OT
Canal Winchester 65, Dublin Scioto 55
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Fairfield Christian 27
Centerburg 72, Mt. Gilead 38
Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55
Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Willoughby S. 39
Chesapeake 75, Portsmouth 65
Chillicothe 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, OT
Chillicothe Unioto 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, OT
Cin. Anderson 64, Morrow Little Miami 45
Cin. Christian 61, Hamilton New Miami 45
Cin. College Prep. 94, Cin. Riverview East 62
Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 20
Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Mariemont 45
Cin. Madeira 56, Cin. Finneytown 45
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. Hughes 37
Cin. SCPA 55, Cin. Oyler 48
Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38
Cin. St. Xavier 66, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
Cin. Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Cin. Sycamore 64, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55
Cin. Taft 105, Cin. Shroder 38
Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41
Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. Winton Woods 46
Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Withrow 33
Cin. Woodward 90, Cin. Aiken 47
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41
Clayton Northmont 41, Miamisburg 32
Cle. Hts. 76, Maple Hts. 71
Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50
Clyde 42, Norwalk 40
Cols. Africentric 54, South 52
Cols. Beechcroft 90, East 38
Cols. Bexley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 44
Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 47
Cols. DeSales 55, Bishop Hartley 38
Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52
Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Mifflin 37
Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48
Columbia Station Columbia 67, Sullivan Black River 41
Columbiana 58, Lisbon David Anderson 49
Columbus Grove 74, Ada 24
Continental 41, Sherwood Fairview 36
Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 44
Copley 46, Aurora 45, OT
Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 72, Cin. La Salle 35
Covington 57, Tipp City Bethel 50
Crestline 78, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Wooster Triway 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 69, Mentor Lake Cath. 48
Dalton 72, Creston Norwayne 66
Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 52
Day. Christian 78, East Dayton Christian School 19
Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Stivers 37
Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49
Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54
Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45
Defiance 48, St. Marys Memorial 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Cols. KIPP 49
Delaware Christian 61, Liberty Christian Academy 58
Delaware Hayes 69, Worthington Kilbourne 56
Delphos St. John’s 52, Ft. Recovery 48
Dola Hardin Northern 49, Morral Ridgedale 41
Dover 78, ISA Academy 50
Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52
Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46
Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31
E. Can. 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 52
E. Liverpool 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Elyria 52, Avon 50
Elyria Cath. 66, Bay Village Bay 60
Erie McDowell, Pa. 54, Cle. Benedictine 47
Fairfield 60, Cin. Princeton 46
Fairview 75, Westlake 69
Felicity-Franklin 57, Bethel-Tate 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Vanlue 48
Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64
Franklin Furnace Green 67, Portsmouth Clay 52
Fremont Ross 61, Oregon Clay 50
Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39
Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33
Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Girard 58, Canfield S. Range 56
Green 77, Uniontown Lake 49
Grove City Christian 74, Corning Miller 56
Hamilton Ross 63, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47
Hannibal River 45, Shadyside 35
Hanoverton United 69, Leetonia 30
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Liberty Center 44
Heartland Christian 75, Lowellville 68
Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52
Hilliard Davidson 48, Hilliard Bradley 43
Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 37
Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40
Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 50
Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42
Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28
Jackson Center 53, Houston 14
Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45
Kent Roosevelt 54, Barberton 50
Kenton 60, Elida 52
Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33
Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46
Kinsman Badger 91, Warren Lordstown 58
Lakewood 44, Parma Normandy 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 32
Latham Western 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47
Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24
Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 34
Leipsic 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 52
Lewistown Indian Lake 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54
Lexington 53, Mansfield Madison 50
Lima Perry 54, Marion Elgin 38
Lima Shawnee 74, Lima Bath 51
Lima Sr. 78, Tol. Whitmer 72, OT
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Ravenna 69
London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 60
Loveland 53, Cin. West Clermont 49
Lucas 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 31
Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54
Macedonia Nordonia 68, N. Royalton 61
Malvern 74, Newcomerstown 12
Mansfield Christian 54, Loudonville 40
Massillon 67, Warren Harding 55
Mayfield 78, Eastlake North 35
McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Medina 69, Euclid 62
Mentor 54, Strongsville 50
Miami Valley Christian Academy 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23
Middletown 64, Cin. Colerain 42
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Spring. NE 39
Millbury Lake 56, Elmore Woodmore 43
Miller City 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 46
Millersport 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49
Minford 64, Waverly 58
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 61
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, Lima Temple Christian 44
N. Baltimore 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55
Napoleon 60, Holland Springfield 59
New Bremen 46, Minster 42
New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48
New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33
New Madison Tri-Village 76, Newton Local 51
New Middletown Spring. 72, Columbiana Crestview 61
New Riegel 56, Sandusky St. Mary 37
Norton 43, Streetsboro 39
Oak Harbor 59, Milan Edison 45
Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 31
Old Fort 65, Fremont St. Joseph 28
Olmsted Falls 82, N. Ridgeville 66
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Wapakoneta 40
Ottoville 53, Ft. Jennings 42
Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 21
Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48
Pemberville Eastwood 71, Genoa Area 53
Perrysburg 63, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52
Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20
Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39
Piqua 59, Xenia 55
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Bellefontaine 23
Poland Seminary 70, Hubbard 52
Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27
RULH 62, Manchester 56
Ravenna SE 62, Louisville Aquinas 51
Rayland Buckeye 80, Bridgeport 37
Reading 45, Cin. Wyoming 44
Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 50
Richfield Revere 71, Cuyahoga Falls 65
Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47
Rocky River 56, N. Olmsted 34
Rootstown 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 60
Russia 69, Sidney Fairlawn 21
S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45
Sandusky 61, Vermilion 29
Sheffield Brookside 66, LaGrange Keystone 55
Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33
Smithville 63, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Solon 72, Brunswick 52
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22
Spring. Greenon 58, London Madison Plains 57
Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59
St. Paris Graham 65, Spring. NW 32
Steubenville 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18
Strasburg-Franklin 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44
Struthers 73, Niles McKinley 52
Sugarcreek Garaway 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46
Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53
Sylvania Southview 52, Maumee 37
Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43
Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 43
Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, W. Carrollton 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Tol. St. Francis 43
Tol. Scott 41, Tol. Rogers 36
Tol. St. John’s 67, Findlay 64
Tree of Life 52, Granville Christian 46
Troy Christian 47, Milton-Union 45, 2OT
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Twinsburg 68, Hudson 51
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Berlin Hiland 34
Union, Pa. 61, McDonald 30
Van Buren 55, McComb 50
Van Wert 55, Celina 39
Vienna Mathews 60, Cortland Maplewood 43
Vincent Warren 48, Marietta 43
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Hamilton 57
W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 51
W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21
Warren Champion 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49
Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 51
Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 35
Wauseon 58, Edgerton 34
Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50
Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 41
West Salem Northwestern 86, Rittman 54
Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37
Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43
Wheelersburg 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 35
Whitehall-Yearling 52, Wellington 33
Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Williamsport Westfall 59, Southeastern 54
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, New Boston Glenwood 62
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Lisbon Beaver 53
Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28
Yellow Springs 63, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44
Youngs. Boardman 44, Youngs. Ursuline 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Warren Howland 35
Youngs. Valley Christian 37, E. Palestine 31
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Oak Hills vs. Mason, ppd.
Fairborn vs. Troy, ccd.
Fostoria vs. Rossford, ppd.
Garfield Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.
Jefferson Area vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.
Medina Highland vs. Tallmadge, ccd.
Parma Padua vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.
Peninsula Woodridge vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.
Port Clinton vs. Willard, ppd.
Wooster vs. Millersburg W. Holmes, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
