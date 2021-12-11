Friday’s Scores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - While most were focused on football state championship games in Lexington, there were also several teams getting their seasons started on the hardwood. Lou. Portland Christian 72, Central Christian, Ind. 26. Lou. Portland Christian 72, Christian Academy, Ind. 26. Lou. Sacred Heart 66, Lou. DuPont Manual...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO