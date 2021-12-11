Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 55, Allderdice 47
Academy of the New Church 98, Overbrook 16
Apollo-Ridge 47, River Valley 44
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63, Cornerstone Prep 39
Archbishop Carroll 84, Academy Park 40
Archbishop Ryan 69, Downingtown West 43
Archbishop Wood 78, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 42
Avon Grove 58, Solanco 32
Avonworth 65, Winchester Thurston 53
Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57
Bellefonte 64, Central Mountain 51
Bensalem 77, Abington 71
Bethel Park 69, Berlin-Brothersvalley 46
Bethlehem Catholic 65, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 28
Bishop McCort 74, West Shamokin 41
Blue Ridge 55, Wyalusing 52
Boiling Springs 70, East Pennsboro 46
Burgettstown 47, Westinghouse 42
Burrell 58, Homer-Center 24
Butler 84, Greater Latrobe 58
Cambridge Springs 65, Girard 53
Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 44
Canton 50, Austin 14
Cardinal O’Hara 57, Garnet Valley 41
Carlisle 69, Mechanicsburg 64
Carrick 69, Beaver Area 66
Central Bucks East 53, Boyertown 37
Central Dauphin 66, Northern York 43
Central Martinsburg 65, Huntingdon 42
Chartiers-Houston 57, Bethlehem Center 21
Cheltenham 84, Tacony Academy 28
Clearfield 74, Curwensville 47
Columbia 69, Delone 44
Conemaugh Valley 62, Northern Cambria 47
Conestoga Valley 74, Bermudian Springs 65
Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 59
Conwell Egan 70, Faith Christian Academy 35
Cornell 69, Hillcrest Christian Academy 62
Corry 62, Iroquois 27
Council Rock North 46, Hatboro-Horsham 32
Council Rock South 59, Lower Moreland 38
Danville 53, Central Columbia 20
Deer Lakes 55, Moon 52
Dobbins/Randolph 73, Benjamin Franklin 60
ELCO 45, Red Land 33
East Allegheny 47, South Park 45
East Stroudsburg South 62, Delaware Valley 37
Eden Christian 48, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 14
Ellwood City 74, Rochester 56
Emmaus 48, Southern Lehigh 33
Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Knoch 31
Erie McDowell 54, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 47
Exeter 52, Cedar Crest 50
Fairfield 38, Millersburg 27
Father Judge 72, Engineering And Science 64
Fels 67, Edison 58
Fleetwood 45, Steelton-Highspire 38
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20
Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 46
Franklin 68, Oil City 34
Friends Central 61, Perkiomen School 50
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56
Germantown Friends 68, Bodine 37
Gratz 64, Paul Robeson 48
Great Valley 57, Owen J Roberts 47
Greenville 61, Reynolds 17
Hamburg 53, Northern Lehigh 31
Harvest Baptist 66, Cornerstone Prep 53
Haverford School 75, Maritime Academy 34
Highlands 101, Mount Pleasant 27
Holy Ghost Prep 70, Harry S. Truman 49
Hopewell 37, New Brighton 30
Hughesville 64, South Williamsport 46
Imani Christian Academy 63, Bishop Shanahan 54
Indiana 70, Purchase Line 58
James Buchanan 53, Greencastle Antrim 39
Jersey Shore 65, Penns Valley 60
Juniata Valley 72, Southern Huntingdon 69
Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg Central 24
Kiski Area 81, Derry 45
Kutztown 64, Saucon Valley 49
La Salle 60, Germantown Academy 20
Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Eastern York 38
Lancaster Mennonite 63, Shippensburg 60
Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56
Leechburg 70, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 45
Lewisburg 51, Shenandoah Valley 47
Life Center Academy, N.J. 72, Sankofa Freedom 54
Line Mountain 74, Benton 43
Littlestown 48, Kennard-Dale 44
Lower Merion 63, Pocono Mountain West 61
Maplewood 45, Titusville 42, OT
Mars 88, Meadville 56
McGuffey 64, Avella 24
Mercer 55, Elwood City Riverside 38
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Shenango 50
Methacton 56, Strath Haven 36
Mid Valley 72, Montrose 25
Mifflinburg 59, Milton 47
Montgomery 46, Northeast Bradford 35
Mount Calvary 75, Schuylkill Haven 45
Muhlenberg 74, Ephrata 53
Neighborhood Academy 74, Trinity Christian 20
Neshaminy 55, William Tennent 38
New Castle 86, Sharpsville 23
New Foundations 52, Jenkintown 47
Norristown 57, Wissahickon 46
North Allegheny 79, Hempfield 64
North East 67, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 52
North Hills 84, Perry Traditional Academy 46
North Penn 59, Hershey 52
North Pocono 65, Nanticoke Area 41
North Star 50, Everett 34
Northeastern 76, Camp Hill 51
Northern York 62, Salisbury-Elk Lick 27
Norwin 69, Propel Braddock Hills 24
Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Roberto Clemente Charter 76
Octorara 79, Oxford 60
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Franklin Regional 54
Palmerton 50, Lehighton 43
Palmyra 75, Penn Manor 42
Palumbo 39, Calvary Christian 23
Parkway Center City 63, Franklin Learning Center 57
Penn Charter 79, Philadelphia Central 46
Penn Hills 81, Bishop Canevin 73
Penn-Trafford 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 51
Pennridge 73, Quakertown 46
Pennsbury 68, Ridley 53
Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32
Philadelphia MC&S 81, Olney Charter 26
Philadelphia West Catholic 72, Abraham Lincoln 62
Pine-Richland 67, Gateway 64
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Mount Lebanon 37
Plum 50, Valley 31
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 80, Upper Darby 72
Portage Area 73, United 54
Quaker Valley 68, Kennedy Catholic 49
Reading 60, Imhotep Charter 57
Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44
Ringgold 58, Clairton 36
Riverside 44, Wyoming Valley West 41
Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33
Roxborough 62, SLA Beeber 35
Saegertown 52, North Clarion 40
Sayre Area 50, Susquehanna 45
Scranton 69, Crestwood 64
Scranton Prep 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 39
Seneca Valley 52, South Fayette 41
Sewickley Academy 50, Carlynton 19
Shaler 74, Ambridge 67
Sheffield 30, Port Allegany 29
Shikellamy 53, Greenwood 45
Slippery Rock 63, Mohawk 34
Souderton 61, Lansdale Catholic 46
South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33
South Philadelphia 57, Audenried 41
Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25
Southern Fulton 67, Meyersdale 38
Spring-Ford 49, Central Bucks West 48
Springfield Delco 45, Pottstown 25
Springfield Montco 49, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20
St. Joseph’s Prep 63, Cristo Rey 44
State College 72, West Chester East 57
Steel Valley 57, Brashear 47
Sto-Rox 46, Farrell 45
Stroudsburg 40, Wallenpaupack 27
Susquehannock 59, South Western 47
Tamaqua 43, Schuylkill Valley 41
Tri-Valley 62, Pine Grove 26
Troy 59, Sullivan County 35
Tulpehocken 52, West Perry 44
Twin Valley 49, Garden Spot 36
Union 61, McDonald, Ohio 30
Unionville 61, Lansdale Catholic 46
Upper Dublin 53, Christopher Dock 49
Upper Moreland 56, Upper Merion 51
Upper St. Clair 77, Chartiers Valley 65
Valley View 61, Lakeland 35
Warren 67, Brockway 21
Warwick 62, Cocalico 40
Wellsboro 54, Montoursville 42
West Allegheny 87, Jeannette 49
West Chester Henderson 64, New Hope-Solebury 40
West Lawn Wilson 45, Pottsville, Ark. 23
West Middlesex 51, Sharon 47
West Mifflin 70, Propel Andrew Street 21
West Scranton 73, Dunmore 53
Western Beaver 67, Bethlehem Freedom 52
Whitehall 48, Bloomsburg 44
Williamsburg 78, Bucktail 59
Wyoming Area 58, Lackawanna Trail 27
Yough 62, Marion Center 42
Paul Corby Tip Off Tournament=
Elizabethtown 36, Lancaster McCaskey 32
York Tipoff Tournament=
Central Dauphin East 48, Williamsport 39
Woodland Hills 64, Central York 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carbondale vs. Elk Lake, ccd.
Northampton vs. Catasauqua, ppd. to Dec 27th.
