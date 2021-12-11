ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 55, Allderdice 47

Academy of the New Church 98, Overbrook 16

Apollo-Ridge 47, River Valley 44

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63, Cornerstone Prep 39

Archbishop Carroll 84, Academy Park 40

Archbishop Ryan 69, Downingtown West 43

Archbishop Wood 78, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 42

Avon Grove 58, Solanco 32

Avonworth 65, Winchester Thurston 53

Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57

Bellefonte 64, Central Mountain 51

Bensalem 77, Abington 71

Bethel Park 69, Berlin-Brothersvalley 46

Bethlehem Catholic 65, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 28

Bishop McCort 74, West Shamokin 41

Blue Ridge 55, Wyalusing 52

Boiling Springs 70, East Pennsboro 46

Burgettstown 47, Westinghouse 42

Burrell 58, Homer-Center 24

Butler 84, Greater Latrobe 58

Cambridge Springs 65, Girard 53

Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 44

Canton 50, Austin 14

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Garnet Valley 41

Carlisle 69, Mechanicsburg 64

Carrick 69, Beaver Area 66

Central Bucks East 53, Boyertown 37

Central Dauphin 66, Northern York 43

Central Martinsburg 65, Huntingdon 42

Chartiers-Houston 57, Bethlehem Center 21

Cheltenham 84, Tacony Academy 28

Clearfield 74, Curwensville 47

Columbia 69, Delone 44

Conemaugh Valley 62, Northern Cambria 47

Conestoga Valley 74, Bermudian Springs 65

Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 59

Conwell Egan 70, Faith Christian Academy 35

Cornell 69, Hillcrest Christian Academy 62

Corry 62, Iroquois 27

Council Rock North 46, Hatboro-Horsham 32

Council Rock South 59, Lower Moreland 38

Danville 53, Central Columbia 20

Deer Lakes 55, Moon 52

Dobbins/Randolph 73, Benjamin Franklin 60

ELCO 45, Red Land 33

East Allegheny 47, South Park 45

East Stroudsburg South 62, Delaware Valley 37

Eden Christian 48, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 14

Ellwood City 74, Rochester 56

Emmaus 48, Southern Lehigh 33

Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Knoch 31

Erie McDowell 54, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 47

Exeter 52, Cedar Crest 50

Fairfield 38, Millersburg 27

Father Judge 72, Engineering And Science 64

Fels 67, Edison 58

Fleetwood 45, Steelton-Highspire 38

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 46

Franklin 68, Oil City 34

Friends Central 61, Perkiomen School 50

Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56

Germantown Friends 68, Bodine 37

Gratz 64, Paul Robeson 48

Great Valley 57, Owen J Roberts 47

Greenville 61, Reynolds 17

Hamburg 53, Northern Lehigh 31

Harvest Baptist 66, Cornerstone Prep 53

Haverford School 75, Maritime Academy 34

Highlands 101, Mount Pleasant 27

Holy Ghost Prep 70, Harry S. Truman 49

Hopewell 37, New Brighton 30

Hughesville 64, South Williamsport 46

Imani Christian Academy 63, Bishop Shanahan 54

Indiana 70, Purchase Line 58

James Buchanan 53, Greencastle Antrim 39

Jersey Shore 65, Penns Valley 60

Juniata Valley 72, Southern Huntingdon 69

Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg Central 24

Kiski Area 81, Derry 45

Kutztown 64, Saucon Valley 49

La Salle 60, Germantown Academy 20

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Eastern York 38

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Shippensburg 60

Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56

Leechburg 70, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 45

Lewisburg 51, Shenandoah Valley 47

Life Center Academy, N.J. 72, Sankofa Freedom 54

Line Mountain 74, Benton 43

Littlestown 48, Kennard-Dale 44

Lower Merion 63, Pocono Mountain West 61

Maplewood 45, Titusville 42, OT

Mars 88, Meadville 56

McGuffey 64, Avella 24

Mercer 55, Elwood City Riverside 38

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Shenango 50

Methacton 56, Strath Haven 36

Mid Valley 72, Montrose 25

Mifflinburg 59, Milton 47

Montgomery 46, Northeast Bradford 35

Mount Calvary 75, Schuylkill Haven 45

Muhlenberg 74, Ephrata 53

Neighborhood Academy 74, Trinity Christian 20

Neshaminy 55, William Tennent 38

New Castle 86, Sharpsville 23

New Foundations 52, Jenkintown 47

Norristown 57, Wissahickon 46

North Allegheny 79, Hempfield 64

North East 67, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 52

North Hills 84, Perry Traditional Academy 46

North Penn 59, Hershey 52

North Pocono 65, Nanticoke Area 41

North Star 50, Everett 34

Northeastern 76, Camp Hill 51

Northern York 62, Salisbury-Elk Lick 27

Norwin 69, Propel Braddock Hills 24

Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Roberto Clemente Charter 76

Octorara 79, Oxford 60

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Franklin Regional 54

Palmerton 50, Lehighton 43

Palmyra 75, Penn Manor 42

Palumbo 39, Calvary Christian 23

Parkway Center City 63, Franklin Learning Center 57

Penn Charter 79, Philadelphia Central 46

Penn Hills 81, Bishop Canevin 73

Penn-Trafford 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 51

Pennridge 73, Quakertown 46

Pennsbury 68, Ridley 53

Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32

Philadelphia MC&S 81, Olney Charter 26

Philadelphia West Catholic 72, Abraham Lincoln 62

Pine-Richland 67, Gateway 64

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Mount Lebanon 37

Plum 50, Valley 31

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 80, Upper Darby 72

Portage Area 73, United 54

Quaker Valley 68, Kennedy Catholic 49

Reading 60, Imhotep Charter 57

Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44

Ringgold 58, Clairton 36

Riverside 44, Wyoming Valley West 41

Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33

Roxborough 62, SLA Beeber 35

Saegertown 52, North Clarion 40

Sayre Area 50, Susquehanna 45

Scranton 69, Crestwood 64

Scranton Prep 48, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

Seneca Valley 52, South Fayette 41

Sewickley Academy 50, Carlynton 19

Shaler 74, Ambridge 67

Sheffield 30, Port Allegany 29

Shikellamy 53, Greenwood 45

Slippery Rock 63, Mohawk 34

Souderton 61, Lansdale Catholic 46

South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33

South Philadelphia 57, Audenried 41

Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25

Southern Fulton 67, Meyersdale 38

Spring-Ford 49, Central Bucks West 48

Springfield Delco 45, Pottstown 25

Springfield Montco 49, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20

St. Joseph’s Prep 63, Cristo Rey 44

State College 72, West Chester East 57

Steel Valley 57, Brashear 47

Sto-Rox 46, Farrell 45

Stroudsburg 40, Wallenpaupack 27

Susquehannock 59, South Western 47

Tamaqua 43, Schuylkill Valley 41

Tri-Valley 62, Pine Grove 26

Troy 59, Sullivan County 35

Tulpehocken 52, West Perry 44

Twin Valley 49, Garden Spot 36

Union 61, McDonald, Ohio 30

Unionville 61, Lansdale Catholic 46

Upper Dublin 53, Christopher Dock 49

Upper Moreland 56, Upper Merion 51

Upper St. Clair 77, Chartiers Valley 65

Valley View 61, Lakeland 35

Warren 67, Brockway 21

Warwick 62, Cocalico 40

Wellsboro 54, Montoursville 42

West Allegheny 87, Jeannette 49

West Chester Henderson 64, New Hope-Solebury 40

West Lawn Wilson 45, Pottsville, Ark. 23

West Middlesex 51, Sharon 47

West Mifflin 70, Propel Andrew Street 21

West Scranton 73, Dunmore 53

Western Beaver 67, Bethlehem Freedom 52

Whitehall 48, Bloomsburg 44

Williamsburg 78, Bucktail 59

Wyoming Area 58, Lackawanna Trail 27

Yough 62, Marion Center 42

Paul Corby Tip Off Tournament=

Elizabethtown 36, Lancaster McCaskey 32

York Tipoff Tournament=

Central Dauphin East 48, Williamsport 39

Woodland Hills 64, Central York 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carbondale vs. Elk Lake, ccd.

Northampton vs. Catasauqua, ppd. to Dec 27th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

