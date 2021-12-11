Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 46, Virginia High 41
Amelia County 52, Randolph-Henry 39
Auburn 38, Galax 25
Bayside 52, Frank Cox 37
Bethel 75, Denbigh 12
Briar Woods 58, Lightridge 23
Broadway 57, Page County 49
Brooke Point 45, Leonardtown, Md. 43
Cave Spring 58, Northside 49
Central - Wise 67, Eastside 53
Chancellor 55, Washington & Lee 23
Charlottesville 41, Western Albemarle 22
Churchland 60, Booker T. Washington 25
Clarke County 36, Warren County 16
Colgan 42, St. Georges Tech, Del. 37
Cumberland 44, Prince Edward County 33
Deep Creek 52, Norfolk Collegiate 17
Deep Run 45, Mills Godwin 30
E.C. Glass 82, Gretna 17
Fauquier 44, Brentsville 36
Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 41
Glen Allen 69, Hermitage 37
Great Bridge 53, Grassfield 48
Hampton 64, Warwick 43
Hampton Roads 56, Hampton Christian 33
Hanover 53, Atlee 13
Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 24
Highland Springs 74, Varina 18
Highland-Warrenton 66, Randolph-Macon Academy 21
James Madison 43, West Springfield 24
John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44
Kempsville 75, Green Run 27
Kettle Run 48, Liberty-Bealeton 27
King’s Fork High School 67, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 37
Lake Taylor 49, Maury 16
Lakeland 69, Nansemond River 32
Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31
Manor High School 81, Granby 6
Marion 56, Chilhowie 36
Massaponax 60, Courtland 28
Matoaca 55, Prince George 29
Menchville 94, Kecoughtan 18
Monacan 73, Midlothian 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 60, Isle of Wight Academy 31
Norview 71, Norcom 16
Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 32
Park View-Sterling 33, Osbourn 26
Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 21
Patrick Henry-Ashland 78, Mechanicsville High School 54
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Rye Cove 51
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Franklin County 25
Phoebus 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Portsmouth Christian 48, Banner Christian 18
Potomac Falls 48, John Champe 23
Princess Anne 56, First Colonial 51
Rural Retreat 55, Grayson County 36
Salem 61, GW-Danville 55
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 24
Skyline 45, John Handley 41
South Lakes 53, Herndon 43
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 65
Steward School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 58
Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 45
Tabb 46, Walsingham Academy 38
Tallwood 37, Indian River 35
The Covenant School 60, New Covenant 7
Thomas Walker 46, Pineville, Ky. 32
Turner Ashby 44, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
Twin Springs 48, Council 12
Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30
Yorktown 53, Meridian High School 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0