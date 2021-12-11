Friday’s Scores

The Salem Wildcats dropped their 3rd straight game as they lost at home to visiting Columbia 58-44. The Cats were dominated on the glass as Columbia converted double digits offensive rebounds into buckets. The Eagles also outshot the Wildcats from the free throw line with Columbia going 17-of-26 and Salem was just 1-for-6. Columbia starts 3 freshmen and according to head coach Mark Sandstron who is in his 15th season with Columbia, he says it’s the best freshmen class with the most talent he’s had since being there. Last night 6-6 freshman guard Sam Donald had 21 points, 20 through 3 quarters, to lead all scorers. Dylan Murphy added 14 and Glenn Powers had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Salem was led by Brendan Phillips with 12 and Kaleb Anthony finished with 10. Rolan Adams had 9 and Caden Bee 8 for the Cats who have another super tough week next week with a home game against Olney before traveling to Freeburg next Friday.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO