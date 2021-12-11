Friday’s Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 46, Virginia High 41

Amelia County 52, Randolph-Henry 39

Auburn 38, Galax 25

Bayside 52, Frank Cox 37

Bethel 75, Denbigh 12

Briar Woods 58, Lightridge 23

Broadway 57, Page County 49

Brooke Point 45, Leonardtown, Md. 43

Cave Spring 58, Northside 49

Central - Wise 67, Eastside 53

Chancellor 55, Washington & Lee 23

Charlottesville 41, Western Albemarle 22

Churchland 60, Booker T. Washington 25

Clarke County 36, Warren County 16

Colgan 42, St. Georges Tech, Del. 37

Cumberland 44, Prince Edward County 33

Deep Creek 52, Norfolk Collegiate 17

Deep Run 45, Mills Godwin 30

E.C. Glass 82, Gretna 17

Fauquier 44, Brentsville 36

Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 41

Glen Allen 69, Hermitage 37

Great Bridge 53, Grassfield 48

Hampton 64, Warwick 43

Hampton Roads 56, Hampton Christian 33

Hanover 53, Atlee 13

Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 24

Highland Springs 74, Varina 18

Highland-Warrenton 66, Randolph-Macon Academy 21

James Madison 43, West Springfield 24

John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44

Kempsville 75, Green Run 27

Kettle Run 48, Liberty-Bealeton 27

King’s Fork High School 67, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 37

Lake Taylor 49, Maury 16

Lakeland 69, Nansemond River 32

Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31

Manor High School 81, Granby 6

Marion 56, Chilhowie 36

Massaponax 60, Courtland 28

Matoaca 55, Prince George 29

Menchville 94, Kecoughtan 18

Monacan 73, Midlothian 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 60, Isle of Wight Academy 31

Norview 71, Norcom 16

Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 32

Park View-Sterling 33, Osbourn 26

Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 21

Patrick Henry-Ashland 78, Mechanicsville High School 54

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Rye Cove 51

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Franklin County 25

Phoebus 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Portsmouth Christian 48, Banner Christian 18

Potomac Falls 48, John Champe 23

Princess Anne 56, First Colonial 51

Rural Retreat 55, Grayson County 36

Salem 61, GW-Danville 55

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 24

Skyline 45, John Handley 41

South Lakes 53, Herndon 43

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Fla. 65

Steward School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 58

Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 45

Tabb 46, Walsingham Academy 38

Tallwood 37, Indian River 35

The Covenant School 60, New Covenant 7

Thomas Walker 46, Pineville, Ky. 32

Turner Ashby 44, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

Twin Springs 48, Council 12

Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30

Yorktown 53, Meridian High School 49

