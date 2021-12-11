ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47

Amelia County 61, Randolph-Henry 49

Bassett 64, Magna Vista 61

Bayside 56, Frank Cox 53

Benedictine 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 63

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49

Bethel 56, Denbigh 26

Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Blue Ridge School 55

Blacksburg 60, Lord Botetourt 59

Booker T. Washington 65, Churchland 60

Briar Woods 74, Lightridge 38

Broadway 66, Page County 23

Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7

Caroline 79, Armstrong 68

Clarke County 70, Warren County 54

Colgan 36, Osbourn 30

Cumberland 69, Prince Edward County 67, 2OT

Douglas Freeman 70, J.R. Tucker 30

Eastside 59, Lee High 52

Fairfax 54, Oakton 44

Fairfax Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63

Fort Defiance 66, Monticello 56

Gainesville 64, Spotsylvania 50

Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40

Gate City 57, Volunteer, Tenn. 56

George Marshall 68, Justice High School 30

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 39

Glen Allen 62, Hermitage 59

Goochland 57, Maggie L. Walker GS 36

Grafton 62, Bruton 56

Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 47

Hampton Christian 65, Hampton Roads 50

Hanover 60, Atlee 38

Hayfield 78, South County 74

Hopewell 63, Colonial Heights 36

Indian River 56, Tallwood 54

Isle of Wight Academy 53, Kenston Forest 48

James Madison 64, West Springfield 61

James Monroe 70, Chancellor 23

James Monroe 82, Colonial Beach 30

James Monroe, W.Va. 77, Giles 33

James River-Buchanan 77, GW-Danville 58

Jamestown 82, Warhill 39

John Battle 64, J.I. Burton 52

John Champe 65, Potomac Falls 53

Kecoughtan 60, Menchville 55

Kempsville 52, Green Run 51

Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 28

Lake Braddock 81, Chantilly 61

Langley 52, Falls Church 44

Lloyd Bird 70, Cosby 40

Loudoun County 79, Broad Run 54

Loudoun Valley 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Manchester 79, Clover Hill 49

Manor High School 56, Granby 42

Marion 45, Chilhowie 23

Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24

Matoaca 61, Meadowbrook 56

Meridian High School 63, Yorktown 60

Midlothian 66, Monacan 65

Mills Godwin 56, Deep Run 49

Nansemond River 65, Lakeland 54

Narrows 53, Bland County 49

Nelson County 61, Stuarts Draft 35

Norfolk Academy 69, StoneBridge School 13

Northside 71, Cave Spring 68

Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 37

Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, Franklin County 40

Peninsula Catholic 68, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 65

Pineville, Ky. 86, Thomas Walker 57

Prince George 77, Dinwiddie 66

Princess Anne 61, First Colonial 49

R.E. Lee-Staunton 54, Turner Ashby 41

Regents 57, Temple Christian 27

Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31

Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 48

Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31

Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33

Rye Cove 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 39

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Kellam 36

Smithfield 55, Poquoson 26

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Bullis, Md. 58

Steward School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 48

Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 60

Surry County 42, Franklin 34

Tabb 48, York 47

Tennessee, Tenn. 69, Central - Wise 41

Tunstall 69, Halifax County 53

Tuscarora 58, Dominion 49

Union 51, Unicoi County, Tenn. 50

Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 47

Woodside 79, Gloucester 34

Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galax vs. Auburn, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd. to Dec 13th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

High School basketball scores: Friday, December 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for teams in the Rockford area from Friday night, December 3. NIC-10 BoysHononegah 72 Jefferson 35Boylan 52 East 49Belvidere North 51 Freeport 48Auburn 66 harlem 28 AREA BOYS GAMESPecatonica 53 Winnebago 52 OTDeKalb 78 Metea Valley 65Stillman Valley 54 Oregon 26Rochelle 74 Kaneland 69Sycamore 63 Hiawatha […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy