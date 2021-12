Reagan Nuss has been around volleyball for as long as she can remember, and she has always enjoyed the game. “The team atmosphere is a big deal to me, just being able to bond with everybody and winning and being successful and doing all you can to have a part in being successful,” she said. “My aunt was coaching, and Abbi, my cousin, was playing, and Riley, my sister, was playing, so I just followed in their footsteps.”

BROWNSTOWN, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO