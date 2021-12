The Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams entertain the rival Iowa City Regina Regals tonight in a River Valley Conference doubleheader at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawk girls come into the matchup with a record of 2-1 after a dismantling of Tipton Friday 57-20. Maddie Nonnenmann scored 11 and Amara Jones and Landry Pacha 10 each in the win. On the season, the Hawks score 51 per game, give up 39 per game, shoot 39% from the floor 33% from long range, and 44% at the line. They average 28 rebounds, 14 assists, 16 steals and 14 turnovers per night. Individually, Jones and Nonnenmann are both averaging double figures at 13 and 10 points per game respectively. Nonnenmann leads the team with seven boards per night and Jones averages four steals and four assists per outing.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO