Clinton Central had to miss their first game of the season due to lack of bus drivers for Delphi last week. The Bulldogs came out shooting and would lead the game until end of first quarter when the score was 17-7. Fountain Central found the basket in second quarter and was leading at the end of first half only by two points 29-27. The rest of the game was close but in the end Fountain Central was on top and won the game 56-47.

CLINTON, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO