Basketball

Marion Linn-Mar cancels check from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Globe Gazette
 2 days ago

Marion Linn-Mar put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The Lions opened with a 14-2 advantage over the J-Hawks...

Globe Gazette

Iowa City West pockets solid victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-46

Iowa City West poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense to garner a taut 47-46 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
IOWA STATE
Globe Gazette

Mason City cancels check from New Hampton 70-56

Mason City handed New Hampton a tough 70-56 loss on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave the Mohawks a 21-15 lead over the Chickasaws. Mason City kept a 37-33 halftime margin at New Hampton's expense. Mason City took control in the third quarter...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Globe Gazette

North Liberty Liberty casts spell on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-51

A sigh of relief filled the air in North Liberty Liberty's locker room after Friday's 57-51 win against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Globe Gazette

Ames severs Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's hopes 62-46

Ames charged Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and collected a 62-46 victory on December 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
AMES, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Bettendorf rallies from big deficit to beat Linn-Mar

They surrendered 24 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the game. They turned the ball over 19 times. They missed nine free throws. Bettendorf High School’s boys' basketball team showed plenty of flaws Saturday afternoon, but there was one aspect head coach Curtis Clark could not fault with his squad.
BETTENDORF, IA
Globe Gazette

Cedar Rapids CR Washington clips Marion in tight victory 61-57

Cedar Rapids CR Washington poked just enough holes in Marion's defense to garner a taut 61-57 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The Warriors registered a 23-20 advantage at halftime over the Wolves. The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids CR Washington, which enjoyed the upper...
WASHINGTON STATE
PREVIEW — Muskegon accommodates Cedar Rapids for a trio of contests

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks will welcome the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to Mercy Health Arena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 for a trio of games in downtown Muskegon. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will start at 7:10 pm EST, with Sunday’s matinee matchup beginning at 4:00 pm EST. This week will mark the first time Muskegon is playing in a three-game, back-to-back-to-back game weekend this season. Simultaneously, this will also become the first time the Lumberjacks take the ice against Cedar Rapids since Jan. 17-18, 2020 as the RoughRiders opted out of the 2020-21 season due to arena damage after an August derecho storm pummelled their home facility, ImOn Ice Arena.
NHL
Globe Gazette

Waterloo West's convoy passes Marion Linn-Mar 56-38

Waterloo West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Marion Linn-Mar 56-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
BASKETBALL
Globe Gazette

Davenport Central blitzes Clinton in convincing fashion 48-21

Davenport Central left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 48-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 3 , Clinton squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief...
HIGH SCHOOL
Globe Gazette

Wellman Mid-Prairie overpowers Stanwood North Cedar in thorough beating 62-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wellman Mid-Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-28 explosion on Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Monticello and Wellman Mid-Prairie took...
HIGH SCHOOL
Globe Gazette

Letts Louisa-Muscatine squeezes past Packwood Pekin 40-38

Letts Louisa-Muscatine found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Packwood Pekin 40-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10. Recently on December 3 , Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared up on Columbus Junction Columbus in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. You're...
BASKETBALL
Globe Gazette

Winthrop East Buchanan smashes through Calamus-Wheatland 55-27

Winthrop East Buchanan painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Calamus-Wheatland's defense for a 55-27 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11. Recently on December 3 , Winthrop East Buchanan squared up on Wyoming Midland in a basketball game . We covered the...
BASKETBALL
The El Paso Times

UTEP women handle Texas State, improve to 6-1

The UTEP women's return from a 16-day layoff went as well as most of the six games before it. The Miners opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held Texas State at arm's length the rest of the game on the way to a 69-57 victory that moved their record...
TEXAS STATE

