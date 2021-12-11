Marion Linn-Mar cancels check from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks will welcome the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to Mercy Health Arena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 for a trio of games in downtown Muskegon. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will start at 7:10 pm EST, with Sunday’s matinee matchup beginning at 4:00 pm EST. This week will mark the first time Muskegon is playing in a three-game, back-to-back-to-back game weekend this season. Simultaneously, this will also become the first time the Lumberjacks take the ice against Cedar Rapids since Jan. 17-18, 2020 as the RoughRiders opted out of the 2020-21 season due to arena damage after an August derecho storm pummelled their home facility, ImOn Ice Arena.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO