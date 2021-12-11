Letts Louisa-Muscatine squeezes past Packwood Pekin 40-38

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls basketball teams hit the road for Louisa-Muscatine tonight and a Southeast Iowa Superconference Doubleheader against the Falcons. The Hillcrest boys come into the game with an overall record of 1-1 after protecting their home floor Friday against Wapello 51-43. Through two games the Ravens are scoring 43 per night, giving up 47, shooting 36% from the floor, 28% from downtown and 78% at the line. They average 22 rebounds, 13 assists, six steals and 15 turnovers per game. Individually, Hillcrest is led by Grant Bender at 18 points per game including 25 against Wapello. He also leads the Ravens with six boards per contest. Noah Miller is the assist leader at four per game.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO