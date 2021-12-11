ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Letts Louisa-Muscatine squeezes past Packwood Pekin 40-38

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Globe Gazette
 2 days ago

Letts Louisa-Muscatine found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Packwood Pekin 40-38 in an Iowa girls basketball...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
racinecountyeye.com

West Bend East slips past Kewaskum 48-40

West Bend East upended Kewaskum for a narrow 48-40 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WEST BEND, WI
Globe Gazette

Wyoming Midland squeezes past Central City 43-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wyoming Midland's locker room after Saturday's 43-38 win against Central City during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
WYOMING, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
middlebury.edu

Women’s Basketball Cruises Past NVU-Lyndon 86-38

The Middlebury women's basketball team (3-2) put together a dominant performance in Pepin Gym on Tuesday, cruising past NVU-Lyndon 86-38. The Panthers have a quick turnaround, hosting Eastern Nazarene on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while the Hornets (3-1) travel to UMaine-Farmington on Saturday for a 4:00 p.m. tip-off. Knotted 2-2,...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Quad-Cities Times

Photos: Aplington-Parkersburg, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Louisa-Muscatine, St. Ansgar and Tipton compete in Color Guard Class I at ISDTA state meet (12-1-21)

Aplington-Parkersburg, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Louisa-Muscatine, St. Ansgar and Tipton competed Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Color Guard Class I at the ISDTA state dance meet at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura led those schools with a third-place finish, receiving 354.5 points from the four-judge panel. Aplington-Parkersburg finished a half-point back...
DES MOINES, IA
Salina Journal

Ell-Saline girls edge Sacred Heart in season opener, 40-38. Knights take control early in boys game

BROOKVILLE — Sadie Bradley left nothing to chance, and as a result, Ell-Saline's girls got a chance to celebrate. Bradley's offensive rebound basket with 18 seconds left gave the Cardinals the lead, and they followed that with a defensive stop with the clock winding down to edge Sacred Heart, 40-38, Friday night in their basketball season opener at the Ell-Saline gym.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Daily Herald

Smith, Asberry power No. 5 Baylor past Alcorn State 94-40

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith had her ninth consecutive double-double, Ja'Mee Asberry matched her career best with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points as No. 5 Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40 on Wednesday. Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes....
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorestream
Globe Gazette

Wellman Mid-Prairie overpowers Stanwood North Cedar in thorough beating 62-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wellman Mid-Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-28 explosion on Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Monticello and Wellman Mid-Prairie took...
HIGH SCHOOL
Globe Gazette

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana cancels check from Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-37

Riding a wave of production, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana dunked Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-37 in Iowa boys basketball on December 10. In recent action on December 4, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Solon on December 3 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
Globe Gazette

Winning recipe: Marion Linn-Mar broils Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-53

No quarter was granted as Marion Linn-Mar blunted Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's plans 63-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10. The Lions' offense darted to a 33-21 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime. The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
BASKETBALL
Globe Gazette

Davenport Central blitzes Clinton in convincing fashion 48-21

Davenport Central left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 48-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 3 , Clinton squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Washington squeezes past Raiders 17-15

The first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas only featured 13 points, but the Raiders and Washington came up with an exciting fourth quarter. The Raiders scored nine straight points after an Antonio Gibson touchdown catch put them down 14-6 early in the final quarter. The last of those points came on a Daniel Carlson field goal with 2:22 left to play and Washington was able to drive 44 yards in eight plays to set up a 48-yard Brian Johnson field goal try. Johnson, who signed this week to replace the injured Joey Slye, hit the kick and put Washington up 17-15 with 37 seconds left to play.
NFL
Henrico Citizen

Just a bit better; Henrico slips past Hermitage 40-37

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Henrico passed in a 40-37 victory at Hermitage’s expense at Henrico High on December 3 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-3e78b').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
themindencourier.com

Minden Edges Eagles, 40-38

The Minden Whippet girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 season at home on Dec. 2 hosting the Southern Valley Eagles. Minden came out on the winning end of a two point decision, 40-38, to move to 1-0 on the year. The Minden defense was the difference in the contest causing...
MINDEN, NE
kciiradio.com

Ravens Fly To Letts For Doubleheader With Falcons

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls basketball teams hit the road for Louisa-Muscatine tonight and a Southeast Iowa Superconference Doubleheader against the Falcons. The Hillcrest boys come into the game with an overall record of 1-1 after protecting their home floor Friday against Wapello 51-43. Through two games the Ravens are scoring 43 per night, giving up 47, shooting 36% from the floor, 28% from downtown and 78% at the line. They average 22 rebounds, 13 assists, six steals and 15 turnovers per game. Individually, Hillcrest is led by Grant Bender at 18 points per game including 25 against Wapello. He also leads the Ravens with six boards per contest. Noah Miller is the assist leader at four per game.
MUSCATINE, IA
Point Pleasant Register

Marauders roll past River Valley, 72-40

BIDWELL, Ohio — Thorough … from start to finish. Visiting Meigs led wire-to-wire and shot 48 percent from the field Friday night during a 72-40 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County. The Marauders (3-2, 1-0 TVC...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
kciiradio.com

Watson’s Buzzer Beater Lifts Columbus Past Louisa County Rival

It took a walk-off field goal for the Columbus Community football team to upend Louisa-Muscatine earlier this fall and those same fireworks were back on the basketball court this past week. On Friday the Wildcat boys’ broke their Louisa County rival’s hearts once again when a Grant Watson buzzer beating three lifted the blue and white to a 53-50 double overtime victory over the Falcons (0-2).
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy