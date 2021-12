Mason’s tax rate plummeted by more than $7 per $1,000 of value for 2021, but rising property values will result in mostly level bills for most residents. As with other communities that completed their five-year revaluation this year, property values in Mason have shot up, resulting in a big dip in the tax rate for 2021. The total valuation for Mason rose about 33 percent compared to 2020, and Selectman Charlie Moser said most properties will see about a 30% increase in home value. As a result, the 2021 tax rate has been set at $19.84 per $1,000 of value, compared to last year’s rate of $27.01.

MASON, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO