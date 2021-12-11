JH Rose falls to Dudley, 69-40, in 3A state football title game

It’s a New Year’s Day matchup between No. 6 Ohio State in No. 11 Utah in the latest edition of the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl. The Granddaddy of them all isn’t part of the College Football Playoff this year, but does remain a marquee matchup of the New Year’s Bowls, pitting the Pac-12 champs against an Ohio State team that fell to Big Ten champion Michigan in The Game. Despite finishing out of the playoff, the Buckeyes head into the game with an explosive offense and one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud. On the other side, the Utes have put up a fight all season, taking out Oregon twice this season to take the Pac-12 title.

