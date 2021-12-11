Public invited to sing Christmas carols at Grace Lutheran Sunday

INDIALANTIC – The Indialantic Chamber Singers will present their annual holiday concert at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Indialantic on Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 PM. Sing We Now of Christmas will be performed at the church located at the base of the Melbourne Causeway, 106 North Riverside Drive in Indialantic. Begun in 1999, the Indialantic Chamber Singers are known for their flawless rendition of both accompanied and a cappella works, earning them the reputation as Brevard's premier choral ensemble. The group will perform a variety of sacred and secular choral works that span the centuries, including "O Magnum Mysterium," "We Three Kings," "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," "Sing We Now of Christmas" and many more. Local soprano standout and music educator, Artistic Director Beth Green will conduct the group, with accompaniment by pianist Teresa Fleenor. The audience will have a chance to sing along to favorite carols, accompanied on the organ by founder and Director Emeritus, David Vogeding. Professional flute player, Laurie Lawson will accompany the group on several pieces. Sing We Now of Christmas is free of charge, with a suggested donation of $10. For more information about Sing We Now of Christmas or the performing season for the Indialantic Chamber Singers, visit IndialanticChamberSingers.org or call (321) 426-0360.

INDIALANTIC, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO