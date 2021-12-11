ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Public invited to sing Christmas carols at Grace Lutheran Sunday

Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

The public is invited to sing Christmas carols with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir on Sunday,...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
classicfm.com

This medieval carol is basically the first song ever written about Santa Claus

Move aside, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’. This 12th-century song was the original Santa song. Personent hodie is a famous medieval Christmas carol, first published in 1582. It’s a very common carol heard in multiple choirs’ repertoire during the festive period, however, scholars have suggested that it...
RELIGION
swantonenterprise.com

Christmas coming to fairgrounds

The Museum of Fulton County is reintroducing a new event, Christmas at the Cabin. ”After being cancelled last year due to COVID we are excited to have it become reality this year,” said Scott Lonsdale, the museum’s operations manager. Christmas at the Cabin will be held Friday from...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thefeather.com

2021 Christmas Community Events

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Twinkling lights, holiday sales and Christmas music on repeat; the season offers a multitude of festivities that even a scrooge cannot ignore. Around town are concerts, plays and community events that offer plenty of holiday cheer. Including school performances, below is a highlighted list of events for you and your family.
CLOVIS, CA
loganwoodbine.com

A Library Christmas

The Woodbine Carnegie Public Library will host "A Library Christmas" 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15. Visitors can enjoy popcorn, goodies, and cocoa (or coffee, tea, etc.). An Ugly Seater Contest will be conducted for both kids and adults. Christmas movies will be playing in both the adult and children's library.
WOODBINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Public invited to attend Multicultural Christmas Concert on December 7

The 13th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Multicultural Christmas Concert will be held on Tuesday Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Treen Auditorium located on the campus of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts. The concert is a benefit for Cane River Children’s Services. The concert is free and open to the general public, but donations will be accepted.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
thesandpaper.net

Albert Hall Christmas Show on Dec. 18

The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Albert Music Hall, located at 131 Wells Mills Rd. (Route 532) in Waretown. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the entertainment begins at 6:30. Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are admitted free. Light refreshments and...
ENTERTAINMENT
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Chamber Singers will 'Sing of Christmas'

INDIALANTIC – The Indialantic Chamber Singers will present their annual holiday concert at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Indialantic on Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 PM. Sing We Now of Christmas will be performed at the church located at the base of the Melbourne Causeway, 106 North Riverside Drive in Indialantic. Begun in 1999, the Indialantic Chamber Singers are known for their flawless rendition of both accompanied and a cappella works, earning them the reputation as Brevard's premier choral ensemble. The group will perform a variety of sacred and secular choral works that span the centuries, including "O Magnum Mysterium," "We Three Kings," "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," "Sing We Now of Christmas" and many more. Local soprano standout and music educator, Artistic Director Beth Green will conduct the group, with accompaniment by pianist Teresa Fleenor. The audience will have a chance to sing along to favorite carols, accompanied on the organ by founder and Director Emeritus, David Vogeding. Professional flute player, Laurie Lawson will accompany the group on several pieces. Sing We Now of Christmas is free of charge, with a suggested donation of $10. For more information about Sing We Now of Christmas or the performing season for the Indialantic Chamber Singers, visit IndialanticChamberSingers.org or call (321) 426-0360.
INDIALANTIC, FL
county10.com

Cast members of CWC’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ invite you to the show!

(Riverton, WY)- This week the classic tale of ‘A Christmas Carol’ will open at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center for another great CWC performance. Joey West and some of the cast chatted about the upcoming show and what to expect. Central Wyoming College has an amazing theater department. From...
RIVERTON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Grace Lutheran Church
Grand Island Independent

Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus will be singing feel-good Christmas music Sunday at UNK

KEARNEY — Fran Wilson, director of Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, understands how music helps make the holidays more meaningful. “During other times of the year, we expect to hear a wide variety of music,” he said. “More than any other time of the year, people expect to hear Christmas music around the holidays. It really pleases people and it makes the holiday season special.”
KEARNEY, NE
Clinton Herald

'Messiah' Sing-Along is Dec. 12 at St. Paul Lutheran

CLINTON — The holiday season is here, and that means the continuation of a 90-year Clinton tradition. The annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton. As a re-boot of the tradition, this year will feature a Sing-Along with Karl Wolf as director and Christine Holmer at the piano.
CLINTON, IA
pdjnews.com

Perry Elementary Honor Choir performs at variety of holiday events

The Perry Upper Elementary Honor Choir is busy this holiday season. This choir, which also goes by the name ‘Maroon Melodymakers,’ consists of 3rd-6th graders and is directed by music specialist, Kelly Frazier. They sang Christmas Carols prior to the Main Street of Perry’s Christmas Parade of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 9. Students dressed festive with bright, fun, holiday outfits and ugly sweaters…
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
harrodsburgherald.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ is this weekend only

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will run on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. This is the tenth anniversary of the show here in Harrodsburg, which stars Ragged Edge Managing Director Allan Barlow. Barlow plays 24 characters using six British dialects.
HARRODSBURG, KY
Tulsa World

Photos: Sand Springs tree-lighting and Christmas carol sing-along

Lights, music and smiles were everywhere to be found Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, 2021, as Sand Springs and the Local Church Network kicked off the holiday season with a tree-lighting and Christmas carol sing-along at Charles Page Triangle Park downtown. A sleigh full of events is scheduled throughout the month all across the city.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Winchester celebrates hometown Christmas

WINCHESTER — The community came together and held its annual hometown Christmas event over the weekend. On Saturday, many different activities were held throughout the day starting at 9 a.m. Winchester Civic Group helped put on the event. There were vendors on the square along with an appearance by the...
WINCHESTER, IL
ridgwayrecord.com

A cup of Christmas Tea at First Lutheran

RIDGWAY--Pastor Susan Fox came to lead the First Lutheran Church in Ridgway several years ago and has energized the congregation by introducing new programs for adults and children. They included taking part in the Lutheran Worldwide Mission Quilting projects, turning the church's grounds into a garden of flowers and homegrown vegetables, and the now annual Harvest Festival in October.
RIDGWAY, PA
hopeprescott.com

Old Fashioned Community Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long Set For Monday

The Garrett Memorial Baptist Church and the Klipsch Museum of Audio History will hold an “old fashioned Community Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long” Monday Dec. 6th at 7pm following the Hope Christmas Parade. The event will be held in the Paul W. Klipsch Auditorium in City Hall. Admission is free. Seating is limited. Congregational singing will be held by Jack Daniels and Mike Goodwin. There will also be performances by the Garrett Memorial Praise Team, Arnetta Bradford, Jack Johnson, Measure of Grace, and more. The public is invited.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy