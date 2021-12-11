Lady Devils smash Lee County

TIFTON - Tift County's Lady Devils wore out Lee County Friday night, but the Blue Devils were still looking for their first victory of the season after a late loss, 41-39.

Head coach Julie Conner marveled at the balanced scoring from her team, which took a runaway, 60-36. Twelve of her 15 players put a ball through a hoop. "That's spreading the scoring around," she said.

Everyone was clicking for Tift, though not at first. They trailed 10-5 at 1:27 in the first quarter, though a three-pointer by Shakiria Chaney and a return of an offense rebound by Jalaya Miller knotted the score at the end of the quarter.

At 5:36 in the second, Jarnyia Maddox put the Lady Trojans on top, 12-11. Not only was it the visitors' last lead, but their last points for some time as Tift's pressure defense began running Lee ragged.

A minute after Maddox's bucket, Skye McCrae came through for two Tift points. Trinity Hill came through with four points, including a bank shot three. When Ciara Cushion strole the ball and beat the buzzer on a layup, it was 24-12 Lady Devils.

Shakiria Chaney and Mya Cushion led off the third period with baskets. Maddox scored Lee's first points in 8:15, but even a personal 6-2 run by her was only enough to barely keep pace.

Tamyra Carter got red hot in the last three minutes of the third, connecting on two shots behind the arc and on a drive to the basket. It was 49-22 going into the fourth frame.

With Conner subbing frequently, the Lady Trojans did outscore Tift, 14-11, but they also fouled out three players. Meanwhile, Carter, Braxton Gipson and Chaney all rang baskets from deep.

Chaney had a team-high 14 points to increase her career total to 931. Carter scored 11 and Mya Cushion added 8.

Makayla Bryant was one of the very Lady Devils not scoring. However, Conner may have saved her best praise for her.

"Makayla took two charges," said Conner, insisting she needed to do something special for Bryant.

Maddox scored exactly half of Lee's total, 18 points. Sarah Head contributed 7.

TROJANS 41, TIFT 39

The young Blue Devils are still learning how to close out contests. Lee took advantage of their inexperience to erase an eight-point fourth quarter deficit and turn it into victory.

Tift led by seven going into the fourth, then eight when Christian Jones followed a miss with a short basket at 6:55. Lee followed with five straight points to get to 35-32.

Henry Gebhart hit the first of his two big baskets in the fourth to push it back to five, 37-32, but Braylon Chaney knocked down a three and Joe Frazier hit one a bit shorter to pull to a 37-37 tie with four minutes to go.

Gebhart drove the baseline before hitting a jumper to go ahead 39-37 at 1:03, but it was Chaney again, hitting a desperation three with 22 seconds left.

Tift and Lee traded timeouts with 14 seconds left, then promptly stole the Devils' inbounds pass. Tift fouled, then stole Lee's inbounds attempt and drove towards the basket. The Trojans fouled on the shot, but the Devils couldn't get either free throw to fall. Christopher Robinson made a last free throw with 3 seconds to go for the final score.

The Devils started slow, not hitting their second basket of the evening until Tyler Parker connected at 2:29. Fortunately, Lee was little better and only had a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes.

Jones, Gebhart and Parker sparked a 9-0 run in the second stanza - including a Parker dunk - to jump in front, 15-11. They kept that lead until Lee's fourth quarter run.

With the half drawing to a close, Torrance Galmer began a 10-3 streak that extended until the middle the third. That resulted in a 27-18 lead, the Devils' largest of the night.

Parker scored 11 points, with Gebhart on his heels at 10. Jones netted 8 before fouling out in the fourth.

Frazier was smoking most of the night for the Trojans, with a big 14 points, including two thunderous dunks. Robinson scored 8.

Tift will host Turner County at 6 p.m. Saturday night. A huge crowd is expected to attend.