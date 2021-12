The Montevideo Noon Lions Club has come up with a new way to raise funds to help pay for Christmas light decorations in the City of Montevideo this year. On Saturday, December 4th the Lions will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo event at the Montevideo American Legion Post #59. The game includes 10 regular bingo games with designer purses from known brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. There is one cover-all game with a prize of a three-piece set from Michael Kors.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO