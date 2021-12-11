ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL
Idaho8.com

Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss. Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves. Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves. The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Red Wings slip past Kraken in shootout for 4th straight victory

DETROIT — The Red Wings keep piling up victories at a rate probably nobody expected. They capped off an impressive back-to-back set Wednesday, defeating the expansion Seattle Kraken, 4-3 in a shootout. Coming 24 hours after a big road win in Boston, the Wings stretched their win streak to a...
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Sink Kraken 4-3 to Win their Fourth Straight

It was the first time in franchise history that the Seattle Kraken would visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings. With both teams riding winning streaks, who prevail in what was the first between the Kraken and the organization known for its Octopus (and this site’s name inspired by it).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

Recap: Seider's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders, 4-3

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Givani Smith tallied a pair of points to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth straight win, 4-3, in overtime against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner also...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Colorado Avalanche - Preview, How to Watch

After a tough road loss last night in St. Louis the road struggles take the boys in red to the mile high city and the (former?) hated Colorado Avalanche. Anything can happen when the teams step onto the ice, but on paper this one does not look too promising for the Wings.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Devon Toews
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings buried by Avalanche’s barrage of goals

The Colorado Avalanche are by far the most potent offensive team in the NHL, capable of scoring goals in bunches, as the Detroit Red Wings discovered on Friday. Colorado scored three straight goals in each of the first two periods and defeated Detroit 7-3 at Ball Arena. The Red Wings...
NHL
Reuters

Avalanche offense stays hot in win over Red Wings

EditorsNote: corrects number of Nedeljkovic saves in graf 5, spelling of Greiss in two places. Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Denver on Friday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Sam Girard and Darren...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press Denver#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche#The Detroit Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy