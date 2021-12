The N.C. Wesleyan College women’s basketball team fell short at home against new conference foe Southern Virginia University, dropping a 76-66 decision on Saturday evening. The Lady Knights (4-3 overall) got off to a fast start against the Bishops, running out to a 15-2 lead over the first few minutes. However, Wesleyan (4-5 overall) would not be denied as their bench came in and lit a spark on a prolonged 24-11 run to tie the game at 26-all with eight minutes to play.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO