Farm City Newsday Friday, 12-10-21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is...

House Passes Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Earlier this week the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021. The bill seeks to address the ongoing challenges related to international trade and issues within the supply chain. The bill was passed by a vote of 364-60 on December 8. Agricultural organizations have been raising alarm on the actions taken by ocean carriers and the negative impact that is having on export potential.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USDA to Award Up To $400 million for Local Food Purchase Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is establishing a Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Up to $400 million will be awarded from funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan. The funding is intended to be used for emergency food purchases of domestic local foods. Awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements made with state and tribal governments. The establishment of a local food purchase program is aimed at expanding local and regional markets and bolstering resiliency in the food system. Eligible state and tribal governments will have the opportunity to apply for the program until April 5, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Almond Update: ‘A Lot to Celebrate’ for the State of the Almond Industry

The 2021 Almond Conference officially began on Tuesday with a holistic look at the state of the almond industry. Attendees heard from growers, researchers, and other industry members about the ups and downs of the year. As with most years, there have been some successes and challenges. Almond Board of California Chair Brian Wahlbrink explained that overall, it has been a positive year. With multiple years now of significant production, demand has remained strong for California almonds.
AGRICULTURE
Summer Heat Made for Unique Year for Some Fresno County Producers

The heatwave over the summer months made for some unique circumstances for some Fresno area growers. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen explained that during most drought years, crop progression tends to be accelerated. However, the prolonged heatwaves in June and July caused as shift in harvest timelines for some producers.
FRESNO, CA
Congressional Timeline for the Remainder of 2021

Congress returned to work last week after extending government funding through a continuing resolution to provide funding through February 18. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley said that by that time Congress will need to either approve a full year appropriations bill, or another continuing resolution. Congress also has additional priorities to work through before the holiday break.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US averts credit default with 11th-hour debt limit hike

US lawmakers voted to raise the federal debt limit on Wednesday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the votes. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Spectrum

Interior Secretary addresses West's worsening drought crisis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Las Vegas on Sunday to address the worsening drought crisis in the West. Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo held a listening session with local elected officials, business leaders and stakeholders to hear about the impacts that the ongoing drought is having on their communities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wamc.org

12/10/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Briccetti, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Almond Matters: Addressing Marestail and Fleabane in Orchards

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, growers will likely have made their applications to get in front of marestail and fleabane at this point in the season. Both weeds require moisture for germination and a good preemergent approach can go a long way in preventing significant weed pressures later in the season. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll explains that early action is highly recommended for these two weeds in particular.
AGRICULTURE
MSOB: Taking a Closer Look at Biosolids Applications

UC Merced’s Yocelyn Villa has been working on a project to better understand the long-term impact that biosolids applications can have. The research has involved producers in Merced, Sacramento, and Solano counties that have applied biosolids in their operations for 20 years. Villa explained that biosolids use is most commonly found in rangelands, which is shown to have a positive impact on a variety of factors.
SCIENCE

