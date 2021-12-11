ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Over Ex Ben Affleck's PDA With Jennifer Lopez As Holiday Celebrations Approach, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZuF8_0dK2tqyU00
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner has kept a smile on her face as ex-hubby Ben Affleck flaunts his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez. But it seems the doting mom of three is finally reaching her limit with their all-consuming romance.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, the Alias alum, 49, who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Affleck, was "furious" when he cut short the family’s recent Thanksgiving get-together so he could spend most of the day with J.Lo’s brood.

The Tender Bar star, 49, "didn't let Jen know ahead of time that he was planning to leave early, so she was a bit blindsided," spills the insider. "They’ve always had a pact to co-parent on holidays, so for him to duck out that way didn’t sit well with her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pWdg_0dK2tqyU00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Then things took a dramatic turn. "Word is, Jen was so riled up that she called J.Lo to give her a piece of her mind," claims the insider. As far as Garner is concerned, "Ben can have whatever relationship he chooses with J.Lo," explains the insider. "But when it comes to their kids, he has to put them first."

However, Affleck's answer to the issue, says the insider, is just to have his kids join him, J.Lo and her twins [Emme and Max, 13]. "He doesn’t see the problem with blending families, which has left Jen even more upset. It’s a sensitive topic."

For her part, J.Lo "was really taken aback by the whole thing and felt that Ben could have handled the situation better," shares the insider. "She doesn't think she deserved to be targeted like that."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the Hustlers star, 52, is pressuring her beau to tell his ex that "she should be ready for dynamics to change, because they’re a solid couple and they’ll make their own holiday traditions," the insider continues. "J.Lo's happy to include his kids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc7N8_0dK2tqyU00
Source: MEGA

An OK! insider previously spilled that the blended family is gearing up to spend Christmas together, with the source pointing out that while Garner and Lopez may never be the best of buds, they found "common ground" over doing what's best for their children.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ben Affleck makes rare comments on relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez delighted fans earlier this year as the pair rekindled their romance, but although they've been in the spotlight they have still remained fairly private over their relationship. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Gone Girl star shared a few details about...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jen Garner In High Spirits At Farmer's Market With Son After Getting Into Heated Argument With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Jen Garner looked unbothered while out and about with her son just days after getting into a verbal altercation on the street with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The 49-year-old actress appeared carefree at the Farmer's Market with 9-year-old Samuel in Los Angeles on Sunday. Wearing jeans and a sleek blazer, Garner paired the chic look with a casual graphic t-shirt and sneakers.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up While Taking Their Kids To The Movies Ahead Of The Blended Family's Holiday Festivities: Photos

The perfect day for a matinée! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen cozying up to each other while attending an afternoon movie with their children over the weekend. The lovebirds — who rekindled their old romance earlier this year — were photographed taking their kiddos to an afternoon movie showing at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Saturday, December 4. The blended family reportedly saw Paul Thomas Anderson's new film Licorice Pizza.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Working Hard To Blend Their Families

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure that their connection extends beyond one another. On Sunday (December 5), the pop superstar, 52, and actor, 49, took all of their children (sans Affleck's eldest child, Violet) out for a trip to the Regency Theater in Los Angeles. While this isn't the first time that the power couple has brought together their young ones on an outing, it serves as a reminder as to how they want to blend their past with the present. While Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9, Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Max and Emme, 13.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
audacy.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sat courtside at Lakers/Celtics

The Celtics may have lost to the Lakers Tuesday at the Staples Center, but love won. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were sitting courtside for the affair, and their presence sparked an online cacophony of oohing and aahing. The two A-listers still appear to be enthralled with each other 20 years after they had first met. That’s impressive, considering it’s hard for most of us to remain engaged after 20 minutes.
BASKETBALL
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner dons gorgeous black gown for a heartfelt night out

Jennifer Garner truly made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance as she donned the most breathtaking look for the night. The actress appeared at the Baby2Baby ten year celebration with several other high profile stars where she stole the show in a floor-length gown. Jennifer wore a solid...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Violet#Tender Bar#Hustlers
iheart.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving Since Reuniting

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving marked a milestone for the pair as it served as their first major holiday since reuniting. According to a source close to E! News, the entertainer, 52, and the longtime actor, 49, spent the big day in Los Angeles. Lopez flew into town from Canada, where she's currently filming her Netflix thriller, The Mother. "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source close to Lopez told the celebrity gossip outlet. "[Ben's] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Go Casual For Movie Date With Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some time with their kids this weekend. The buzzed-about couple stepped out in Los Angeles Saturday looking comfy and cozy for a family movie date at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles, California. The couple made their way hand-in-hand to the Saturday showing, cuddling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefited From Second Chances’

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance: Boyfriend Details Story Behind Relationship With Singer

Recently, Ben Affleck revealed small information about his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez a few months after being official. The 49-year-old star became a part of the WSJ Magazine cover for the December/January issue and admitted some changes in his life while "Bennifer 2.0" is happening. For years, Affleck noted the source that he focused on taking care of himself and his kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, which he shared with Jennifer Garner over the last few years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Reconnecting With Jennifer Lopez Almost 20 Years Later

Ben Affleck recently got candid about reconnecting with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, almost 20 years after the pair ended their high-profile romance. Affleck spoke with journalist Michael Hainey for the December issue of WSJ. Magazine, and opened up about he and Lopez rekindling the flame between them. "I can say...
MLB
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy