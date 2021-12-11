ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum's Rustic Retreat Is The Perfect L.A. Hideaway — Tour The $5.6 Million Mansion: Photos

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Source: realtor.com;mega

Where the magic happens! When Channing Tatum isn’t galavanting around New York City with his Big Apple-based boo, Zoë Kravitz, you’ll find him kicking back at this charming L.A. hideaway with his 8-year-old daughter, Everly.

The actor, 41, purchased the nearly one-acre estate for $5.6 million in May and has slowly been putting a few personal touches on the space — though being careful to maintain its original character.

Located deep in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon and hidden behind towering sycamore trees, the 3,300-square-foot farmhouse — constructed circa 1950 — is built almost entirely from stone and wood.

Inside, the three-bed, three-bath residence is equally unpretentious. Instead of the marble countertops, designer light fixtures and walls of retractable glass that you typically find in an A-lister’s abode, Tatum seems satisfied with red brick flooring, exposed, unvarnished hardwood and a bare-bones kitchen.

While the price tag may seem steep given the home’s rough-around the-edges qualities, the serene grounds are certainly nothing to scoff at. Outside, you’ll find a lagoon-style swimming pool and a sports court surrounded by a rainforest of foliage.

Scroll through below to see photos of Channing Tatum's stunning abode.

Source: realtor.com

The tranquil two-story is tucked behind a high gate and invisible from the street.

Source: realtor.com

Get cozy: The family room features a mishmash of seating options and a giant stone and brick fireplace.

Source: realtor.com

The kitchen and dining room are separated by a vintage looking console instead of an island.

Source: realtor.com

Step on up! The skylit master suite, which has a private balcony, sits on the upper level.

Source: realtor.com

The main bathroom, complete with a shower and soaking tub, is bathed in natural light.

Source: realtor.com

When Everly’s not at mom Jenna Dewan’s place, she has a cheerful space for days at Dad’s.

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Doggone cute: The star snapped a pic of his Dutch shepherd Rooklin rocking one of Everly’s jackets.

Source: realtor.com

One of the property’s brick pathways, which leads to the guest house.

