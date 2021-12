While I traditionally use my legislative updates to share with you what we are doing in Frankfort, I would like to turn the tables and use this one to seek your opinion on some of the issues facing our Commonwealth. Below is my 2022 Regular Session Legislative Questionnaire, which I hope you will take a few moments to complete. Please understand that I am not endorsing any of these proposals. Instead, the questions are based on pre-filed bills and other proposals being discussed. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent our district.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO