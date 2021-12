Welcome back to Hogwarts! The Wizarding World is celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone, the first film in a franchise that is still going strong. As part of the festivities for such a milestone event Cast members from the Harry Potter films will be reuniting for the anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts, airing New Years' Day on HBO Max. And Warner Bros. has also devised a magical experience to showcase the fans and celebrate the impact The Boy Who Lived has had on the world.

