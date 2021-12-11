ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to get tested for omicron variant

fox4kc.com
 3 days ago

Now the omicron variant is in...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox4kc.com

Am I still fully vaccinated? Booster shots confuse the answer

(NEXSTAR) – “Is it time to redefine ‘fully vaccinated’ as three shots?” journalist Dan Rather recently asked in an open-ended question to the Twitterverse. “Absolutely,” responded Dr. Bob Wachter, head of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “If you’re 6 months out and un-boosted, you’re somewhere between protected and unprotected.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox4kc.com

Lyme disease vaccine provides promising protection against harmful tick bites

Instead of causing the immune system to spring into action to fight Lyme disease, the vaccine actually attacks the root of the problem — the tick’s saliva. Study authors say the new vaccine immediately creates a response in the bite victim’s skin, limiting the amount of time a tick has to feed and infect the host. This vaccine also uses the same mRNA technology the COVID vaccines use to protect patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
fox4kc.com

Two-dose vaccines don’t induce enough antibodies against omicron: research

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, documented a “substantial fall” in the number of neutralizing antibodies, among participants who received two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The results do not provide evidence that the omicron strain causes more severe disease, hospitalizations or deaths in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch COVID

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch COVID. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch coronavirus—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Persistent 23-Year-Old Denied an In-Person Doctor’s Visit 7 Times During the Pandemic Is Ultimately Diagnosed with Lymphoma; She Was Told It Was Likely Covid

Chloe Girardier, 23, contacted her doctor complaining of a persistent cough she had lasting over five months. She was told she likely had COVID. She was initially denied an in-person doctor’s visit. Once she was finally seen, none of the medication she received brought her meaningful relief. After seven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Stress Relief Gifts, From Personal Massagers to Fancy Alarm Clocks

Even the most chill people experience some level of heart-pumping stress. Whether you’re shopping for someone who just nabbed a new high-pressure gig, a pal going through a bad breakup, or a loved one who just needs to loosen up, there really isn’t a bad time to treat someone (or yourself) to the gift of relaxation. And given that plenty of last year’s stressors have carried over to 2021 (politics and the pandemic, to name just two), you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t need to indulge in some self-care. Maybe you’re looking to take the weight off your most...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy