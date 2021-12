The idea of floating solar panels onto bodies of water first crept into the sphere of climate solutions about 10 years ago. The field got off to a slow start at first due to technical challenges. Fortunately, now the pace is picking up, just in time to help accelerate the global energy transition. Floating solar enables PV panels to be placed in locations that would otherwise be off limits, and that includes colder parts of the world.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO