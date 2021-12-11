ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 3 Girls in Santa Ana

By City News Service
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ncxxl_0dK2rfiz00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 54-year-old man pleaded guilty today and was immediately sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young sisters while living with their family in Santa Ana for several years.

Felipe Flores-Rivas pleaded guilty to a count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, all felonies, according to court records.

Flores-Rivas was a friend of the family, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said when the defendant was charged.

One of the girls said she was sexually assaulted between April 2009 through April 2011 beginning when she was 5 or 6 years old; another said she was molested between August 2017 and August 2019 starting when she was 8 or 9; and the third girl said she was sexually assaulted between April and May of this year, starting when she was 5 or 6, according to the criminal complaint.

Photo: Getty Images

