ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rams' playoff journey continues in national semifinals

By Rick Kozlowski rkozlowski@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 2 days ago

Quarterback Tyson Bagent has labeled Shepherd as a team of destiny. Coach Ernie McCook is not so sure, saying, “I think we are a team that plays four quarters of football and doesn’t quit and finds a way to win.”. Have the Rams ever. Eighth-ranked Shepherd goes...

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams dealt brutal COVID update for Monday Night Football vs Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have a critical Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on the slate for Monday Night Football, but just hours ahead of kickoff the Rams were dealt a brutal blow. According to NFL insider Lindsey Thiry, the Rams added star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee to the COVID list on Monday.
NFL
Daily Herald

Cardinals try to clinch playoff spot with win versus Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-4) at ARIZONA (10-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Cardinals by 2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 5-7; Cardinals 9-3. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 45-39-2. LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Rams 37-20 on Oct. 3, at Inglewood, California. LAST WEEK: Rams beat Jaguars...
NFL
FanSided

Playoff drought ends for Cardinals with a win over the Rams in Week 14

By defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, the Arizona Cardinals can clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. For more than half of the last decade, the Arizona Cardinals have sat at home after the regular season and watched the playoffs like the rest of their fans. This year, however, the Cardinals’ absence from postseason football is about to come to an end.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Cardinals can clinch NFL playoff berth with victory over Rams

The Arizona Cardinals take a league-leading 10-2 record into their marquee Monday-night clash against the Los Angeles Rams, seeking to clinch their first NFL playoff berth since 2015 with a victory. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray says the Cardinals — who have won all seven of their road games but are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Rams DT Aaron Donald bulldozes Cardinals lineman for sack on first play

Aaron Donald wasted zero time making his presence felt Monday night, blasting through the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line for a sack on the first play. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle was lined up one-on-one against veteran guard Max Garcia who didn't have much of a shot. Donald bulldozed Garcia right into quarterback Kyler Murray, knocking the passer over.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Taylor
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer makes decision on his future, per report

Urban Meyer is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and things aren’t going well for him in Year 1. The Jaguars are currently 2-9. If not for the disastrous season the Detroit Lions are having, Jacksonville would have the worst record in the NFL. But, according to a...
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Gene Upshaw#American Football#Division Ii#Ferris State#Colorado School Of Mines
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
On3.com

Will Anderson addresses Aidan Hutchinson getting Heisman nod over him

Will Anderson is widely considered the best defensive player in college football. However, a different defender was chosen to go to New York — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman finalist, while Anderson wonders what could’ve been. Still, Anderson is taking his Heisman snub in-stride. Instead of...
NFL
The News-Star

Grambling State football targeting Hue Jackson as coach; Ray Lewis, Kevin Sumlin also candidates

Grambling State football is targeting Tennessee State offensive coordinator Hue Jackson as its next coach, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation.  No contracts had been signed as of Thursday morning, and one of the sources said the candidate pool also includes NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin. ...
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy