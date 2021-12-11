ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Stock Rebounds After Rough Week, 18% Single-Day Loss

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's disclosure of an SEC subpoena combined with Wednesday's announcement of a $1.75 billion debt sale has seen Lucid's stock price take a hammering this week, though it rebounded somewhat on Friday. It's been a tough old week for Lucid's stock. On Monday came the announcement that the SEC...

Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Lucid Group ( LCID...
Lucid Group Will Be Added to Nasdaq-100 Index Next Week

Effective December 20th 2021 Lucid Group will be included in the Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The announcement is already having a positive impact on Lucid's share price. Lucid needed some good news after last week's difficulties, which saw the American...
Motley Fool

Lucid Group Is Revving Up, but This Stock Is Monday's Big Winner

Futures pointed to a higher market open on Monday morning. Lucid Group shares rose after getting added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Another stock, however, saw massive gains of more than 90%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
pulse2.com

SigmaTron Stock (SGMA): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) increased by 84.67% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) increased by 84.67% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to SigmaTron’s report for revenues and earnings for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock on early track for biggest 1-day gain in 20 years after earnings, buyback announcement

Shares of Oracle Corp. blasted 13.6% higher in premarket trading Friday, enough to propel them into record territory, in the wake of the database giant's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced a $10 billion stock repurchase program. If the stock's gain could hold through the close, it would be the biggest one-day rally since it shot up 16.4% on Sept. 24, 2001. No less than 11 of the 30 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Oracle have raised their stock price targets so far, boosting the average target to $101.55 from $93.07 at the end of November. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the earnings report and buyback announcement was "confirmatory" of further acceleration ahead. The stock, which is on track to open above its Oct. 22 record close of $98.25, has run up 37.2% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.3%.
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Has Been Tanking This Week

Investors still don't know what the SEC is questioning regarding its SPAC merger. The capital raise announced this week turned out to be better news than originally thought. Shares of high-flying EV start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) took a hit this week after the company surprised investors with more than one piece of news. Even with a bounce on Friday morning, shares have dropped by about 20% since last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
torquenews.com

MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +2.80% slumped 0.30% to $174.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +0.73%. falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.60%. falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall...
TheStreet

Lucid Stock Lower After $1.75B Convertible-Note Offering

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report dropped on Thursday after the electric-vehicle producer proposed to offer $1.75 billion of convertible senior notes. Lucid shares at last check were down 10% to $40.16. The notes, due 2026, are to be sold in a private offering to...
moneyweek.com

Slow and steady wins the race: five stocks to buy for the long term

Investment strategists generally posit that the higher the quality of a business, by which we mean the more profitable it is likely to be in future, the more it is worth paying for the shares. This is because future profits belong to shareholders, who will receive this future profit as dividends – or the profit will be invested back into the business to earn even more profit in the future. Investors can make above-average returns if they can find shares whose prices do not reflect their potential.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Lucid Group, RH & more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer slid 4% in extended trading Wednesday following the company's third-quarter results. GameStop said its net loss grew to $105.4 million, up from $18.8 million a year earlier. Lucid Group — Lucid's stock...
invezz.com

Should you bet on SentinelOne stock rebound after its post-earnings decline?

SentinelOne shares plummeted more than 7% during after-hours trading on Tuesday. The company announced its most recent quarterly results after markets closed. SentinelOne outperformed analyst estimates on revenue and earnings. Shares of Mountain View CA-based cybersecurity startup SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) plunged by more than 7% during Tuesday’s extended trading session....
