ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ANZU: Taking Chargers From Hard-To-Find Novelties To Ubiquitous Infrastructure In Oz

By David Waterworth
CleanTechnica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new startup, founded by Matthew Henley, ANZU charging aims to put affordable AC chargers everywhere. It is named after an ancient Sumerian mythical creature and a dinosaur. You can’t get cooler than that. Matthew has spent many years driving all sorts of cars. His job was to...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Wall St. Analyst: Tesla Could Become “Amazon” of Energy

Phillippe Houchois, an auto analyst at Jefferies, shared his thoughts about Tesla in a recent interview with Business Insider. The article noted that although Elon Musk has been selling Tesla’s stock (tax season is around the corner, after all), Houchois sees Tesla’s share price rising another 30% over the next year. And he recommends that investors buy it. Houchois’ price target for Tesla’s stock is $1,400.
STOCKS
CleanTechnica

10,000 Workplace EV Chargers Now In USA — Boom In 2021

Well, we just have data through the first quarter of 2021 so far, but the first quarter did see a notable boom in workplace EV chargers and charging stations across the USA, with around 1,000 chargers in the quarter. That brought the US total to nearly 10,000. If the results...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Polestar 2 Gets Over-The-Air Power Boost

Polestar is blowing the curve on the Secret Santa parties this holiday season by releasing a performance-oriented software upgrade for owners of the Long range Dual motor Polestar 2 in selected markets good for nearly 70 extra electrified horsepower. This new software upgrade — good for 67 hp and 15...
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba EV of the Week: $700 electric bike with FIVE shock absorbers

I’m an electric bicycle guy through and through. You’ve probably seen me riding and testing any number of dozens of electric bicycles in the last few months – hundreds in the last year or two. So I’ve seen just about everything the e-bike industry has to offer, or at least I thought I had. That was until this strange-looking contraption rolled across my screen in my latest hunt through the Chinese shopping giant Alibaba’s electric vehicle section. With five different shock absorbers, moped seats and wheels the size of teacup saucers, I knew this apparatus was destined to become my next Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Chargers#Cars#Ac#Sumerian#First Ef Falcon#Australian#Byo#Ev
CleanTechnica

The Costs Of Installing A Home Charger For Your Tesla

So, you’re getting a Tesla and you’re thinking now about how you’re going to charge it. Many Tesla owners don’t have the ability to charge at home and will have to rely on public chargers and perhaps workplace charging, but most owners will use some form of home charging. This could be from a dedicated Tesla home charger installation, or you might end up using a dryer outlet to charge your Tesla.
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

Rare Minerals in Batteries? Greener, Friendlier Alternatives Already in Use — RMI Reality Check

For years, commentators have been handwringing about the extraction practices, environmental and social harms, and corporate ownership of mining operations that contribute to clean energy technology, with a focus on cobalt, rare earths, and other rare ingredients of the clean energy transition. Much like governmental, intergovernmental, and private assessments of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

World EV Sales, Solar Tiles, Crowdfunded EV Chargers — Top CleanTechnica Stories

What were the best solar energy, electric vehicle, battery, and autonomous vehicles stories of the past week on CleanTechnica? Well, that’s a very subjective question. As far as purely the most popular articles, those are listed in our weekly newsletter. However, as chief editor of the site, I’m sharing here what I consider to be the best articles of the past week or so. (It’s actually two weeks this time since we skipped a week.)
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

How Do You Get Conservative Politicians To Test Drive an Electric Car?

I met Matthew Henley at the Logan EV event, where he instantly got my attention by saying that he had taken some prominent politicians for rides in his Tesla Model S in 2019. He chose the Tesla over a Porsche Cayman after a short test drive. They were the same price, but the Tesla had the better technology, practicality, and performance.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
CleanTechnica

“Massless” Carbon Fiber Batteries Will Help Future Solar EV Designs

In a recent article at PV Magazine, we got our first look at the new “massless” battery technology. They call their carbon fiber batteries “massless” not because they literally have zero mass (that’s physically impossible by our current understanding of physics), but because they add no mass to a vehicle that wouldn’t be there already.
CARS
motor1.com

How much quicker is a Tesla with three jet engines strapped to it?

The promise of rocket thrusters stuck to the back of the upcoming Tesla Roadster has to be one of the automotive industry’s strangest occurrences. The Roadster isn’t here yet, but Tesla hasn’t changed its plan to still offer this array of 10 booster rockets as an option for the upcoming sports car.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Charging An EV Is So Simple, Anyone Can Do It — Even You!

Ever since I got my Tesla Model Y, I have become a pioneer, an evangelist of sorts, in my seaside community where electric vehicles are still a rarity. Most people have similar questions: How do you plug it in? Where do you charge? How long does it take to charge? How often do you need to charge? What’s the range?
CARS
Jalopnik

This 1930s Prototype Was More Aerodynamic Than Almost Any Modern Car

In the early decades of the automobile, engineers took on the challenge of adapting airplane design to cars. Many of these streamline cars were done just for style, but Karl Schlör had something else in mind. His late 1930s creation, the Schlörwagen, was more aerodynamic than most cars today.
CARS
Design Milk

FORM Camper for Tesla Cybertruck Angles for the Future of Glamping

When the wedge shaped Tesla Cybertruck rolled onto stage two years ago, the all-electric vehicle arguably reset the public’s perception of the pickup truck. Its complete embrace of pure angularity was unlike any automotive design currently on the road; realized with an extremely durable exoskeleton built from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” the Cybertruck was imagined as the ultimate expression of go-anywhere (and very quickly) durability. Thanks to FORM, Cybertruck owners may soon have the option accessorize their electric adventure vehicle with the ultimate add-on accessory, transforming their truck bed into solar-powered glamping solution.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Electric Car Battery Swap Stations May Not Be As Silly As They Seem

Way back at the beginning of the electric car revolution, there were few EV chargers available. So what were people supposed to do when the batteries in their spiffy new electric cars ran out of electrons? That question weighed heavily on the minds of Elon Musk and his band of merry pranksters. What was the best way forward? Plugs, or battery swap stations?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CleanTechnica

caremiles App Helps Drivers Calculate Vehicles’ Climate Impact

The high demand for electric vehicles has led to an increased personal awareness of one’s impact on our environment. For me personally, writing for CleanTechnica has increased my own awareness of how my actions affect the world around me. Awareness is critical because it helps us observe the mistakes we are making and the things we are doing to correct those mistakes.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Cybertruck may ship with real mirrors and one giant windshield wiper

New photos and a video of Tesla’s Cybertruck have leaked, giving us a glimpse at close to production Cybertruck. Most notably, the electric vehicle (EV) is rocking one massive windshield wiper on the driver’s side and the truck appears to include side mirrors, features that were absent from earlier designs. Other than those additions, the design looks very similar to the original vision for the futuristic-looking truck.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy