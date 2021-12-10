ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flush it Friday: Finding a Haven in the Gloom

By Rolderathis
toiletovhell.com
 3 days ago

Once in a while, I stumble into a game in a genre I despise (usually for little to no reason at all) and come out the other side as a rabid fan—specifically, I’m thinking of Slay the Spire and the card battler genre in general. My...

Comments / 0

The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
#Toilet Radio 343#G B Us
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
TheConversationAU

Half of Australia's gamers are women, but we know very little about mothers who game

Women account for almost 50% of gamers in Australia, but the nuanced and varied experiences of mothers who game are lost among these statistics. A 2020 global survey of mothers found more than 70% of mothers play games daily on consoles, smartphones and computers. The report highlighted the commercial benefits of marketing games to mothers – but did little to address the social factors that influence mothers’ gaming behaviours. We think societal expectations and gendered perceptions of the mother’s role in the home may be an impediment for mothers wanting to game, and the reason why research in this area is...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 10 Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS
temptalia.com

Friday Finds & Check-ins, Volume #630

Share your recent beauty purchases or rediscovered favorites in your stash (for those on low/no-buys!), chit chat about weekend plans, and learn a little more about each other!. Let's Chat!. Share your own answers in the comments!. Recent Purchases/Rediscoveries: Still waiting to receive some orders!. Weekend plans: I’m hoping to...
SHOPPING
toiletovhell.com

Flush It Friday IV: When the Weekend Comes Around

Seriously, folks, I’m making moves. Maybe it’s because it’s Sagittarius season; maybe it’s my nature as a mercurial creative type to create challenges for myself. For 2022, I want something different. I want to level up. I also could stand to level down by losing like 20 pounds—whatever my next landing place, I’m committed to getting there by bike as often as I can.
LIFESTYLE
the-standard.org

Fun fact Friday: Japanese island finds itself home to … free-range bunnies?

Just off the eastern coast of Japan, there is an island called Ōkunoshima —more popularly known as “Rabbit Island.” This island is home to about 1,000 free-range bunnies, according to National Geographic. Although the inhabitants of the island might mostly be furry and cute, the backstory...
PETS

Comments / 0

