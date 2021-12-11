ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Alleged drug leader seeks clemency

Mirror
 2 days ago

The alleged leader of a drug organization that operated in the Altoona area in 1999 is seeking clemency from a minimum sentence of 60 years. At the time, it was the longest non-homicide sentence in Blair County history and possibly among the longest drug-related sentences in Pennsylvania. Since that...

www.altoonamirror.com

