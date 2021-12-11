Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Jonesboro Sun
 2 days ago

Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar...

kalw.org

Almanac - Monday 12/13/2021

18 days remain until the end of the year. and the sun will set at 4:51:50 pm. The solar transit will be at 12:04:25 pm. The first low tide will be at 12:02 am at 1.30 feet. The first high tide will be at 6:43 am at 5.89 feet. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
MILITARY
accesswdun.com

In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

PARIS (AP) — France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France...
ENTERTAINMENT
Houston Chronicle

Book World: The danger of American nostalgia for World War II

- - - 'Looking for the Good War" is a remarkable book, from its title and subtitle to its last words some 350 pages later. It is a stirring indictment of American sentimentality about war, written by an English professor who teaches Homer, Shakespeare and Styron to future officers of the U.S. Army. Elizabeth Samet is a professor of English at West Point. Her classroom high above the Hudson River must be a lively spot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
chicagopublicsquare.com

‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

‘Inexcusable.’ A union helping Amazon workers organize says having employees stay on the job during Friday’s tornado blitz—which killed at least six workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, facility—was “a dangerous labor practice.”. ■ A survivor tells The New York Times, “I felt like the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: How Charles Dickens Changed The Narrative For Christmas With ‘A Christmas Carol’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic that was written nearly 200 years ago, but did you know it inspired some traditions we still have today? Author Charles Dickens has a unique relationship with New York City, and that’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. John Kevin Jones at the Merchant’s House Museum is tuning up for a day that’s finally arrived — the return of his “Christmas Carol” performance. “It’s a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be coming back. It’s been two years and this story means so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townandcountrymag.com

The Hunt For the Romanovs’ Greatest Lost Treasure

On September 4, a team of 14 deepwater divers set off on a ship from Poland to explore a WWII-era shipwreck lying under 300 feet of water at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Their goal was the German cargo ship SS Karlsruhe, which remains almost intact despite having been sunk by Allied bombs in 1945. “We have been looking for this wreck for over a year, and when we finally found it we realized it could be the most interesting undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” the lead diver, Tomasz Stachura, told reporters at the start of the mission.
SCIENCE
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Telegraph

The 'stolen' treasures that are wanted back

The question of the Elgin Marbles has reemerged, with a fresh plea for their return from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister. Mr Mitsotakis has insisted the artefacts were "stolen"; Boris Johnson has said the future of the Marbles is not a matter for his ministers. They remain, of course, in the British Museum.
MUSEUMS
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
#Birthdays#Actor#Apollo 17#French#Cbs#Republicans#Democratic#Americans
allthatsinteresting.com

Rare Copy Of The US Constitution Sells For A Record-Breaking $43.2 Million

A crowdfunded cryptocurrency group called ConstitutionDAO added some drama to the auction by raising $40 million in hopes of buying the document but were ultimately outbid. More than 200 years ago, delegates gathered in Philadelphia to hammer out the details of the US Constitution. Now, a rare copy of that document has sold for an eye-watering $43.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Superman’: THR’s 1978 Review

On Dec. 10, 1978, Warner Bros. unveiled Richard Donner’s Superman at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for its premiere. The Christopher Reeve-starring film launched a big screen franchise and went on to be nominated for three Oscars (for film editing, original score and sound) at the 51st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below.  First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman, an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film. And the promotional line, “You’ll believe a man can fly,” that is being used by Warner Bros. in...
MOVIES
Daily News

Anne Rice, bestselling ‘Interview with the Vampire’ author, dead at 80

Bestselling novelist Anne Rice, whose dozens of books include the wildly popular “Vampire Chronicles” fantasy series, has died, her family announced. She was 80. Rice died of complications from a stroke, her son said. “The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated,” Christopher Rice, who is also an author, wrote on social media. “As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Today in history, Dec. 8, 1941: Pearl Harbor attack sends U.S. into World War II

Anyone who has ever collected local newspapers or seen historic front pages from the Chronicle is likely familiar with this edition, from Dec. 8, 1941. As the story goes, Chronicle managing editor Don Hinga was walking along Main Street the morning of Dec. 7 when news broke of the attack at Pearl Harbor. He rushed to the Chronicle Building only to find the door to the newsroom locked.
HOUSTON, TX

