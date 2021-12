The Gophers snapped an eight-game winless streak against the Badgers with a 3-2 win on Friday night. It was Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. Taylor Heise put Minnesota on the board just 27 seconds into the game. It looked like the Badgers might escape a sloppy first down just one, but Emily Oden doubled the lead just before the intermission. Wisconsin picked it up in the second and third, with goals from Casey O’Brien and Maddi Wheeler tying it up. But that lasted exactly nine seconds, as a miscommunication on defense put the puck on Catie Skaja’s stick with Kennedy Blair out of the net for UW. It would prove to be the game-winner. On Saturday, the teams traded goals. Payton Hemp scored in the opening minutes for Minnesota. O’Brien scored early in the second to tie the game. Emily Zumwinkle scored midway through the third and O’Brien scored her third of the weekend to force overtime. There was no score in the extra frame, so it officially goes down as a 2-2 tie. Minnesota gets the extra conference point thanks to a shootout win.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO