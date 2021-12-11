ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

By MIKE CRANSTON Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 1

NHL

Red Wings defeat Kraken for fourth straight win

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game, 4-3 in a shootout against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. "We weren't at our best after last night (a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins), but I liked our energy and I liked our compete level," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "We were sloppy when it came to our execution, but we were able to get a win out of it."
NHL
NHL

Recap: Seider's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders, 4-3

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Givani Smith tallied a pair of points to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth straight win, 4-3, in overtime against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. Filip Hronek and Sam Gagner also...
NHL
abc17news.com

Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss. Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves. Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves. The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013.
NHL
Person
Darren Helm
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back end...
NHL
Toledo Blade

Avalanche offense stays hot in win over Red Wings

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 in Denver on Friday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Sam Girard and Darren Helm also had goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots, Devon Toews had three assists and Gabriel Landeskog also had an assist before leaving with a lower-body injury for the Avalanche.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings can't find stride in 7-3 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche raced out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in tallying a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Friday night. For Detroit, Vladislav Namestnikov scored his 100th career goal, Joe Veleno tallied his first goal since Nov. 18 and Filip Hronek found the back of the net for the third time this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL

