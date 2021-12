Yes, I’ll admit it. I’m an insurrectionist. Whew! What a relief to get that off my chest. I believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump through a combination of illegally changing election laws under the auspices of COVID and outright fraud. I believe that it is impossible that an incumbent president received 12 million more votes than he did in the first election only to have a dementia patient who stayed in his basement get the most votes in the history of the United States. I know it is a treasonous statement, but I’m going to say it — Joe Biden is not a legitimate president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO