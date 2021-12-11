Young Harris defeats Emory & Henry 70-58

JACKSONVILLE – For the first time since 2017, the Jacksonville State women's basketball team crossed the 90-point mark, defeating Young Harris College 91-58 on Tuesday in Pete Mathews Coliseum. With the win the Gamecocks improve to 5-2 on the season, having won three consecutive games, and hand the Mountain Lions...
LAYTON — Viewmont High boys basketball shot 50% from deep (10 of 20) and turned back a Layton rally to win the fourth quarter 19-11 and claim a non-region victory 61-58 on Tuesday night. Zach Robison led Viewmont (2-1) with 15 points, shooting 3 of 4 from deep and adding...
Providence Christian senior Gracyn Miller signed Wednesday with the Emory and Henry College (Va.) women’s volleyball program. Miller earned All-Region 5-A Private and first-team All-Gwinnett County honors in 2021, in addition to being an honorable mention all-state selection. She broke two individual school records for a Providence team that broke 12 team records this season.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season with a 70-58 loss to Santa Clara. The ‘Bows fall to 3-3 on the season, while going 1-2 on the mainland. Despite a strong first half that saw Hawaii lead by...
Frankfort’s girls basketball team improved to 3-0 Wednesday with a 56-29 win over Henry County at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Rhealee Ellis scored a team-high 23 points for FHS, and Jamya Chenault was in double figures with 12 points. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Kendall Cook, Katie Norman and...
CLINTON, Miss. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team dropped a 73-70 decision to host Mississippi College on Saturday to wrap up the road swing through the Magnolia State. The Chargers fall to 7-4 (0-2 Gulf South Conference), while the Choctaws improve to 3-4 (1-1 GSC). UAH...
WEST LAFAYETTE — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and No. 18 Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue 70-53 on Sunday in a Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes' 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage. Purdue...
PITTSBURGH — After going 1-2 at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Pitt (6-2) returned to action at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night and defeated Rutgers, 58-50, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Guard Jayla Everett led Pitt with 18 points and had three triples. Forward Amber...
SIERRA VISTA —It was a nail-biter but the Buena Colts held on to protect home court. The Colts boys basketball team defeated the Gilbert Tigers 58-55 on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium. “I was most impressed by our relentless effort and ability to lock in defensively,” Buena...
Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan’s 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Emmanuel Ansong had 23 points as Green Bay defeated Robert Morris 70-58. Rasheem Dunn led the Colonials on Thursday night with 17 points. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Emily Engstler and #10 Louisville absorbed Michigan’s initial charge before quickly answering with a furious pace that earned them their most impressive win this season. Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 17 points and the Cardinals used a 25-2 burst over the first...
ABOVE VIDEO: Melbourne Bulldogs host Edgewood Red Wolves in prep basketball action. POSTGAME: Player of the Game Carlin Gelin and Head Coach Rob Apsey speak on the Melbourne Bulldogs 72-38 victory over the Edgewood Red Wolves. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Bulldogs defeat the Edgewood Red Wolves...
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WCYB) — Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey is part of family loaded with athletic ability. Her brothers, Landon and Devin, star on the school's football team. As far as who the best athlete among the three is, she feels there's really no debate. "I say it's me. I'm...
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots (6-1, 0-0 WCC) extended their winning streak to four with their 70-49 victory over the Warner Pacific Knights (2-2, 1-0 CCC). The Pilots are now 6-1, their best record through seven games since the 1996-97 season. Alex Fowler was the leading scorer for Portland...
Vicksburg High School freshman basketball team defeated Germantown in Monday night’s home game, 58-42. Mincer Minor IV led the way in the victory bury putting up 20 points. Javeion Perkins contributed heavily as well by adding 16. The Gators will travel to play Warren Central on Dec. 6.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and No. 18 Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue 70-53 in a Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes' 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage. Purdue responded...
JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State University women's basketball team returns to Pete Mathews Coliseum, Tuesday Nov. 30, to host Young Harris College at 6 p.m. The mid-week match is the first all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Mountain Lions of the Peach Belt Conference in NCAA Division II. Tuesday's contest...
A power outage in Pittsfield Township wasn't enough to stop a Saline varsity girls' basketball team energized to start their season Tuesday. Saline was scheduled to host Livonia Stevenson but the game was moved to Saline Middle School due to the power outage. Nine different Hornets scored as Saline defeated...
Comments / 0