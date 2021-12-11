ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Free Paris Trip: Celebrating the Holidays with a Big Giveaway

By editor
eturbonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular, Instagram-worthy restaurant specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more, will celebrate Christmas this year with an INCREDIBLE GIVEWAY of a once in a lifetime Trip To Paris for two!! The contest will begin Dec. 13th and the winner will...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Holiday Carriage Rides In Paris

Holiday Carriage Rides, sponsored by the Paris Area Arts Alliance, will be Saturday, Dec 11, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. It’s a 20-minute ride, including touring around the Historic Downtown Paris and Bywaters Park, beginning directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers. Tickets are $25.00 per person. Tickets are available at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
PARIS, TX
eturbonews.com

Unique Jamaica Festivities Await Holiday Visitors

With a wide range of uniquely Jamaican cultural traditions to experience around the island during the holiday season, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism is inviting travelers to reward themselves with a truly authentic escape and discover the many ways to celebrate the holidays in Jamaica. “The holidays are the perfect...
WORLD
cntraveler.com

Fly to Paris in Business Class for Just $1,600 Round-Trip

Although flight deals for Cyber Monday and Travel Deal Tuesday have come and gone, that doesn’t mean holiday airfare sales are over. In fact, French airline La Compagnie is launching a new deal on its all-business-class flights from the New York area to Paris. And Francophiles dreaming of spending the holiday season in Paris are in luck, as travel dates for the discounted fares start this December.
LIFESTYLE
hipparis.com

How to Celebrate a Winter Christmas in Paris

‘Tis the season and those in the northern hemisphere are wrapping up in their winter best, drinking mulled wine under sparkling lights, and indulging in comfort food. However, for those in the southern hemisphere, the Christmas season is quite the opposite. I moved from New Zealand to Paris in September...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
sumnernewscow.com

Free Will Baptist Church to offer Christmas giveaway Saturday

By Amber Countryman, Sumner Newscow — The Free Will Baptist Church is offering a Christmas giveaway Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9-11 a.m. This is the fourth year the church has hosted this event. Those in attendance will be able to shop for unlimited free items. There are no appointments...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
disneyfoodblog.com

Win a FREE CASTLE With This Exclusive Disney Giveaway!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. In honor of the holiday season, D23 is hosting its Season of Magic Sweepstakes, with a new prize awarded every day for 23 days in December!. D23 is Disney’s...
SHOPPING
gulfshorebusiness.com

Something to celebrate: The quaint, picturesque town that Disney built goes big for the holidays

Few towns do Christmas better than Celebration, Florida. On the outskirts of Orlando, just beyond the bustle of the theme parks, Celebration was built in the 1990s. Yet the village has a throwback Americana charm, with shop-lined streets, a peaceful lake and quiet neighborhoods. It’s not for everyone. For those who thirst for more—more excitement, more frenzy, more commotion—Celebration might not fit the bill. But for those who like a slower pace, it’s perfect … especially during the holidays. With Christmas light displays, mugs of hot chocolate, carriage rides, carolers, an ice rink and a nightly snowfall, it’s difficult to find a more Christmas-focused spot in the state. For a weekend getaway during the holiday season, Celebration makes a magical choice.
CELEBRATION, FL
mspmag.com

Holiday Day Tripping: Excelsior

We've already served up a guide for hitting up this charming, historic waterside town during the dog days of summer. But now that we've swapped our swimsuits for snowsuits, we're coming at you with a winter edition. It's no secret that the quaint 'burb is brimming with local shopping concepts fit for holiday, but it’s also home to two festive and magical markets for kicking off the season of cheer.
EXCELSIOR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Paris Trip#Trip To Paris Giveaway
metroairportnews.com

A One Day Trip to Paris, France

In the pre-pandemic days, my husband and I used to fly to European cities for one day and one night. We decided to take a trip to Paris, France as we have done many times in the past. This decision was based on the covid testing requirements to return to the United States. We were able to be tested at Terminal 5 at JFK airport where we have been tested many times in the past year. The test is good for 72 hours. Therefore, we did not have to find a testing site, pay for the test, or worry about the results.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Chanel Presents Its Métiers d'Art 2021/2022 Collection in Paris

Chanel‘s Métiers d’Art collection has returned for the 2021/2022 season. Debuted in Paris, the show was held at a venue dubbed le19M designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti. “It’s a vast, very open space, with a façade adorned with threads of white concrete, a garden, beautiful walkways, and a large gallery where exhibitions will also be held,” explains Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “I asked Dimitri Chamblas to choreograph the film that will be presented before the show. The invitation box includes a collection of texts by the rappers Claude MC Solaar and Abd Al Malik, and writers such as Sarah Chiche, Anne Berest and Nina Bouraoui, recounting their vision of the Maisons d’art residing at le19M,” she adds.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

30 Photos of Celebrities Living Their Best Lives In Paris

Whether for an appearance or simply to explore the City of Love, celebrities enjoy Paris as much as the rest of us. It's one of the grandest cities in the world from its designer shopping, unrivaled fashion week, five-star hotels and local coffee shops on the corner of a cobblestone street that look straight out of a movie.
CELEBRITIES
eturbonews.com

Win a Wonderful Glamping Vacation this Holiday Season

Enter to win and enjoy a tiny house, colorful cottage, cabin, or yurt at any Petite Retreats destination across America. Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is holding a Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win a weeklong stay at the Petite Retreats location of the winner’s choosing, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes. With glamping-style accommodations including tiny houses, colorful cottages, cabins and yurts, Petite Retreats provides travelers unique experiences enjoying the outdoors in top vacation destinations, with resort-style amenities. The contest is set to begin on Thursday, December 9 with winners picked daily for each of the 12 days of the sweepstakes. Daily prizes include two-night stays at tiny house villages located in Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Hampshire and the Florida Keys, a cottage stay at Tropical Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, a yurt stay at Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, a Yeti® tumbler package, Patagonia® gear, and the grand prize is a weeklong stay at any Petite Retreats location. Contestants following Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest will need to register daily to be eligible to win that day’s prize.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
Travel Weekly

EasyJet holidays offers free cancellations for Spain family trips

EasyJet holidays is to allow holidaymakers to Spain to cancel for free up to the end of this year following tighter entry rules affecting the family market. The new, revised policy is aimed at holidaymakers who cannot meet Spain’s new entry requirements because there are 12 to 17 year olds included in the booking.
LIFESTYLE
Debbie Centeno

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Site.
thetahoeweekly.com

Sparkling wines for the holidays

“Well, did you hear the good news? There’s gonna be some bad blues …” (I cannot resist a rock ‘n’ roll rhyme from Ry Cooder.) What I mean coming down your way is bubbles. As goofy as this opening may be, please, do not let it deter you from reading on because there is no wine category that is currently overachieving like sparkling wine in all of its glorious forms and fashions. And with New Year’s celebrations on the horizon, it seems fitting to dive deeper into our Champagne glasses.
DRINKS
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Munich: great museums, taverns (obviously) and a Christmas treat

Judith Csiki is an art historian and curator at Sammlung Moderne Kunst in the Pinakothek der Moderne, focusing on contemporary art from the Middle East and east Asia. One of my favourite restaurants is Schumann’s bar, which offers classic cocktails and a canteen-style reduced menu of five or six dishes, including Bavarian potato salad and steak. Even late at night, when the kitchen has closed, they serve a “TV plate” with German bread, cheese, ham and pickles. In summer you can sit out front, facing the busy Ludwigstrasse, or in the back, looking over the Hofgarten, a beautiful retreat which was part of the former royal residence.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Nashville Hotel’s Holiday Package Treats You to Italian White Truffles

Indulgence is at the core of holiday celebrations, and few foods represent indulgence more than white truffles—particularly those culled from the forests of Italy’s Piedmont region. This winter, one Nashville hotel with serious gourmet cred is going all in on those woodsy delicacies with a package that celebrates truffles from morning to night. Opened in 2020, the Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, recently introduced the White Truffle Christmas package, a $17,000, two-day experience that is available to guests until December 26. The idea was inspired by the hotel’s acclaimed on-site Italian restaurant Yolan, which is run by James Beard Award-winning...
RESTAURANTS
palmbeachlwp.com

Two Free Nutcracker Shows by Paris Ballet

PARIS BALLET AND DANCE PRESENTS TWO FREE OUTDOOR PERFORMANCES OF THE NUTCRACKER. Public performances of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet classic will take place at Riviera Beach Marina Village’s fourth annual Winter Wonderland at the Marina. Paris Ballet and Dance is bringing the unforgettable magic of The Nutcracker to the Riviera Beach...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy