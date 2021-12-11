Free Paris Trip: Celebrating the Holidays with a Big Giveaway

Enter to win and enjoy a tiny house, colorful cottage, cabin, or yurt at any Petite Retreats destination across America. Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is holding a Merry Treatmas Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win a weeklong stay at the Petite Retreats location of the winner’s choosing, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes. With glamping-style accommodations including tiny houses, colorful cottages, cabins and yurts, Petite Retreats provides travelers unique experiences enjoying the outdoors in top vacation destinations, with resort-style amenities. The contest is set to begin on Thursday, December 9 with winners picked daily for each of the 12 days of the sweepstakes. Daily prizes include two-night stays at tiny house villages located in Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Hampshire and the Florida Keys, a cottage stay at Tropical Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, a yurt stay at Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, a Yeti® tumbler package, Patagonia® gear, and the grand prize is a weeklong stay at any Petite Retreats location. Contestants following Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest will need to register daily to be eligible to win that day’s prize.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO