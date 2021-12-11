Motormouth: Beware of counterfeit auto parts

Among automotive honors, it's difficult to find one more prestigious than MotorTrend's Golden Calipers, which we hand out annually to the SUV, Car, and Truck of the Year. We've already announced our winners for the first two awards—check them out here and here—and now it's time to reveal which pickup truck was named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. Per our longstanding process, we gathered the year's all-new or significantly revised truck models in in one place, where our expert panel of editor judges drove, hauled, towed, and evaluated each on their merits. But rather than compete against each other, the trucks faced down our six Of The Year criteria that we use to evaluate a vehicle's overall goodness. Encompassing Value, Safety, Efficiency, Performance of Intended Function, Advancement in Design, and Engineering Excellence, the criteria are easy to understand but hard to master. Today we detail the trucks that were part of the field but didn't quite make it to the finalist stage. Tomorrow comes the finalists, and on Monday, December 13, we will pull the digital cloth from our winning truck.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO