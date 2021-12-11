ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Motormouth: Beware of counterfeit auto parts

By Bob Weber, Tribune News Service
The Day
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have a 2010 Honda Accord with 110,000 miles on it. I am going to replace the spark plugs. The recommended iridium spark plugs, NGK or Denso, are very expensive. Some online prices for the same spark plug are almost half the cost. There are numerous articles on the internet...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Rusty Old Chevy Truck Is Hiding A 650-HP Supercharged Duramax Engine

Everyone knows that America loves V8 engines, even the diesel ones. And much time and effort is placed into mounting these engines in cars that they don't belong in. We love a good V8 swap, especially if it's something unique like a large-capacity diesel, and even more so if it's going into a classic truck. The Duramax diesel engine has been suffering from some supply and production issues of late, with trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 feeling the consequences, but Banks, the exclusive worldwide distributor of the GM Duramax engine, has gotten its hands on a supercharged R866SC Duramax diesel engine and fitted it into this 1966 Chevy Truck. Lovingly called "LokJaw", the end result is quite amazing.
CARS
Motor1.com

Corvette C8 Side-Mirror Damage Possibly Caused By Radar Detectors

What’s more expensive – a speeding ticket or replacing the outside driver-side mirror on your Corvette C8? Some owners are about to find out after General Motors issued a technical bulletin detailing how hardwired radar detectors and the side-mirror glass aren’t cooperating. This could lead to degraded mirror glass that displays a spider’s web of lines that obscure the reflection on 2020-2022 models.
CARS
gmauthority.com

How To Clean The C8 Corvette’s Engine Compartment

The C8 Corvette Stingray introduces a fresh mid-engine layout for the iconic American sports car, breaking from decades of tradition. Naturally, many fans will want a peek at the new powerplant, so it makes sense to want to keep it clean. Now, GM Authority is detailing the do’s and don’ts of cleaning the C8 Corvette’s engine compartment.
CARS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Motormouth: Brake warning can be misleading

Q: I own a 2000 Honda Accord. It constantly shows a warning light on the dash for the brakes. I had the brakes checked twice, and everything is in good condition. How can I correct this?. A: Your car has a brake lamp warning system. Should a brake light burn...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Weber
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 5 Responds: Auto Parts Shortage Leads to Delayed Repairs

A North Texas family said when their car broke down, they learned it take as long as a year to make the repair – thanks to a shortage of automotive parts. Read on to learn what’s behind the problem and what consumers need to know before a breakdown. “We're making...
CARS
arcamax.com

Motormouth: Bonding over car talk

Q: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Illinois, in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every Wednesday night and many times your article is discussed. It brings up some type of question he has regarding your article. I am a retired engineer and find your articles interesting and humorous. We have not been face-to-face for two years now, so it’s one way we keep our minds working. Thanks and please continue with your informative articles.
CARS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Motormouth: Brakes will work despite ABS issue

Q: The antilock brakes (ABS) on my 2003 Camry sometimes pulsate when I'm slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens when I'm just short of stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did not malfunction then. He said they could not diagnose the problem unless the ABS light is lit, but not to worry. The brakes are hydraulic, and the ABS is electronic, so the brakes will continue to stop the car even if the ABS isn't working properly. Is it OK not to be concerned?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year: The Contenders

Among automotive honors, it's difficult to find one more prestigious than MotorTrend's Golden Calipers, which we hand out annually to the SUV, Car, and Truck of the Year. We've already announced our winners for the first two awards—check them out here and here—and now it's time to reveal which pickup truck was named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. Per our longstanding process, we gathered the year's all-new or significantly revised truck models in in one place, where our expert panel of editor judges drove, hauled, towed, and evaluated each on their merits. But rather than compete against each other, the trucks faced down our six Of The Year criteria that we use to evaluate a vehicle's overall goodness. Encompassing Value, Safety, Efficiency, Performance of Intended Function, Advancement in Design, and Engineering Excellence, the criteria are easy to understand but hard to master. Today we detail the trucks that were part of the field but didn't quite make it to the finalist stage. Tomorrow comes the finalists, and on Monday, December 13, we will pull the digital cloth from our winning truck.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Counterfeit#Hyundai Tucson#Cool Air#Motormouth#Ngk#Denso
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Certified preowned cars are the best used cars. Here's why

New car shopping remains a bear amid supply shortages. Where you'll likely find better luck is in the used car market, but buying used opens up unique risks like maintenance and costly repairs. There's a middle ground to all of this, though: certified preowned cars. Certified preowned, or CPO, cars...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Is Making Every Corvette Z06 Truly Unique

Ever since its launch back in October, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons. Some can't get over how good it sounds, while others have been speculating about how much it will cost. All we know is that the C8 Z06 is the most badass Corvette to date, and it's so badass, in fact, that you are going to have to wait years to get your hands on one. Don't worry though: Chevrolet is offering the new high-performance sports car with over 11,000 possible 2023 Corvette Z06 trim combinations. That should keep you busy in the meantime.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Buy/Drive/Burn: Mid-seventies Captive Imports

Today’s Seventies captive imports trio comes to us via suggestion by commenter MRF 95 T-Bird. He wants to see which of the Manta, Capri, and Arrow warrants a malaise era Buy. We’ll straddle two model years today, 1975 and 1976. Ford Capri. The Capri is in its fifth...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Chevrolet says don't hard-wire a radar detector in the C8 Corvette

Hard-wiring a radar detector in the C8 Chevrolet Corvette could affect the side-view mirrors, according to a General Motors technical bulletin first spotted by Jalopnik. According to the bulletin, radar detectors that are hard-wired behind the rearview mirror of certain 2020-2022 Corvette models can affect the flow of voltage elsewhere in the car. That can cause increased voltage to auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirrors, causing them to permanently dim and fill with a mess of squiggly lines. This can't be fixed, so once it happens the mirror needs to be replaced, per the bulletin.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy