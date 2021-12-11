Ingram scores 26, Pelicans extend Pistons' skid to 11 games

Brandon Ingram carried the New Orleans offense in the first half Friday, something he’s been doing regularly lately. In the second half, everyone else joined in the attack. Ingram’s 24 first-half points allowed the Pelicans to stay in the game against the Pistons, who built a 15-point lead in the second quarter. New Orleans then surged to a 19-3 run to open the third quarter, seizing momentum and control of the interconference matchup. The Pelicans amped up their defensive aggression in that period, holding Detroit to just 12 points. Herbert Jones drew two charges during the rally for New Orleans.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO