'Imagine That!': Portsmouth Historical Society to explore the power of picture books

Today, the Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center is filled with the sweet holiday scent of a gingerbread factory. The historic Academy Gallery has been transformed, once again, into a glittering city of edible artwork in the 31st annual Gingerbread House Contest. But behind the scenes, three years in the making, an even more magical event is coming together for young visitors.

“It’s a radical idea for an historical society, that we should meet people where they first encounter art - in the pages of children’s books,” says Nina Maurer, guest curator of "Imagine That! - The Power of Picture Books." It’s a game-changing exhibition for kids and families coming to the Portsmouth Historical Society in 2022. “We want to get the word out early to families, educators, locals, and vacationers alike,” the curator says.

Opening in April, "Imagine That!" will explore the power of picture books to connect and inspire us. The six-month exhibition will feature original artwork spanning more than a century created by over 30 illustrators from New England.

Historically, Portsmouth sits at the heart of a region rich in children’s book illustration and publishing, which blossomed in Boston as early as the 1830s and now reaches to Portland and beyond. “This will be the first exhibition to focus on the extraordinary heritage of book illustration in northern New England,” Maurer says.

By the turn of the 20th century, aided by modern printing methods, popular children’s books featured the bold compositions and vibrant colors of artists like Maxfield Parrish and N. C. Wyeth. Their work animated the pages of stories meant to capture a child’s imagination. Books were no longer simply moralistic, but truly entertaining.

“These children’s classics evolved into picture books in which illustration carried the story equally with the text,” Maurer says. “Books by H. A. Rey and Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss), actively encouraged imaginative thinking in children."

An historic next step

Founded in 1917 and opened in 1920, the Portsmouth Historical Society, like similar organizations of its vintage, has largely been a museum for adults. Although elementary schoolers traditionally make a visit to the John Paul Jones House Museum, its collection of furniture, ceramics, paintings, fabrics, and curios are largely no-touch items.

Since 2012, PHS has expanded its operations into the former school and library building, now the Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center across Middle Street downtown. While a series of successful art exhibitions in the Academy Gallery was largely geared toward adults, family-oriented programs have been added.

Beyond the popular Gingerbread House Contest, PHS staff and volunteers have produced drawing, writing, and storytelling events for kids. Since 2016, education coordinator Claire Spollen, formerly of the Boston Children’s Museum, has been conducting outreach programs with third-graders in Portsmouth schools. As part of the upcoming Imagine That!, Spollen worked this summer with two University of New Hampshire interns to greatly expand the PHS outreach.

“We have been creating curricula related to the upcoming exhibition for teachers and librarians,” Spollen says. “Thanks to COVID, we did our work via Zoom. One of the interns was even working from South Africa.”

Another component is the creation of “Journey Boxes,” now being designed in collaboration with students at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College in Manchester. These lesson-in-a-box projects will include everything needed for students to learn about children’s authors and illustrators and to create their own books. These sturdy, colorful, portable and shippable Journey Boxes will allow PHS to reach out to children statewide.

A survey conducted last year among historical society members, patrons of G. Willikers! Books & Toys on Market Street, and Seacoast Moms showed overwhelming interest in more children’s programming. Over 500 people responded to the survey project. Maurer says this enthusiasm is an indication of changing times in the local museum field.

“PHS recognizes that the future of our historical society is going to be in expanding our audience beyond traditional history buffs and art enthusiasts,” she says.

“To reach families and children, you’ve got to add meaning to people’s lives,". Maurer continues. "We are opening a world of beloved stories with this exhibition. But we are also promoting a shared experience between generations and pride in a regional heritage. This advocacy is definitely a new direction.”

On beyond pictures

The exhibition will feature works by artists including Tomie dePaola and Trina Schart Hyman of New Hampshire, Theodor Geisel (Dr. Suess) and Chris Van Allsburg of Massachusetts, plus Robert McCloskey, Barbara Cooney, and Ashley Bryan of Maine - and many more. Their illustrations add life to folk tales, legends, coming of age stories, voyages, quests, adventures, and other stories for children - from the factual to the fantastic.

But the gallery is only the starting point for Imagine That! The family-friendly exhibition will include a bookmaking station, a theater, play space, and a quiet reading area. Story hours, weekend workshops, visits by New England illustrators, and pop-up reading events galore are planned. All this plus school and camp tours, a teachers guide, and those new museum-to-go Journey Boxes.

“It’s hands-on this time,” Spollen says. "We are addressing the interests of families and children directly, and we’re very excited about that.”

“Beyond the genius of the bound book,” Maurer adds, “we’ll be exploring how digital publishing has also propelled the picture book in new directions.” The 21st century has opened a widely-downloadable on-screen world of children’s books that includes animation, sound, and interactivity for an ever-expanding online audience.

A full-color, 80-page exhibition catalogue will explore the evolution of illustration and the significance of shared reading. The ultimate goal, Maurer says, is to enable visitors to experience picture books with fresh eyes and to appreciate their lasting impact.

Maurer stresses that Imagine That! has been a collaborative effort from its inception with G. Willikers!, Portsmouth Public Library, UNH, and the Institute of Art and Design. Other PHS partners include the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, Seacoast African American Cultural Center, Cross Roads House, and countless educators, librarians, artists, business owners, and volunteers.

“We are a century-old startup in the business of connecting people to their past and to each other,” Maurer says of the Portsmouth Historical Society today.

For more information on joining, enjoying, and supporting Imagine That! contact the Portsmouth Historical Society at 603-436-8433 or email Maurer at nnina@PortsmouthHistory.org. The Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center, its free exhibition galleries and holiday Museum Shop are open daily at 10 Middle Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. For events, membership info, and updates visit PortsmouthHistory.org online.