ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What’s Going on Saturday?

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Pornographers stream their performance of Mass Romantic in full from Vancouver's...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

EVE 6 - "ANDROGYNE FRIEND" Eve 6, who tweeted their way into a comeback, are gearing up to release their new album Hyperrelevisation on Velocity Records in 2022, and it'll feature this new song that channels '70s glam in the vein of Bowie, Lou Reed, T. Rex, etc. The video stars trans, non-binary drag queen Eve 6000.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stars’ US shows are this week; Torquil Campbell discusses his Top 10 of 2021

Canadian greats Stars are bringing "The Together Tour," where they're celebrating two decades of being a band, to the Northeast this week. They're currently in NYC, where they actually formed in 2000, for two shows at Le Poisson Rouge tonight (12/8) and Thursday, The shows were originally with special guest Lloyd Cole, but he had to bow out, and now Shamir will be opening both. Tickets are still available.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Baroness played their first of two all-request shows at Saint Vitus (pics, setlist)

Baroness are currently on an all-request tour, and they played their first of two sold-out Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus last night (12/7). Requests were submitted prior to the show, and Baroness' 22-song set included 10 requests, nine of which were played at the beginning, but they saved the tenth for last because frontman John Baizley said it's "kind of a special song" ("Tower Falls"). John and Gina Gleason also did two acoustic songs together: "Cocainium" and "Foolsong." You can check out the full setlist and more pictures from the show (by Stephanie V. Augello) below. Baroness do it again at Vitus tonight (12/8).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for night one (May 20) and night two (May 21) of The Feelies' shows at Brooklyn Made go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN. Our presale runs through Thursday (12/9) at 10 PM and if you miss out on it, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (12/10) at 10 AM.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Romantic#Tiktok
brooklynvegan.com

Wet Leg wrapped up NYC run at Baby’s All Right (pics, setlist, video)

UK band Wet Leg wrapped up their whirlwind visit to NYC, including three sold-out shows and a TV taping, on Thursday night at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. This was a shorter set than they played at Mercury Lounge and Union Pool, omitting "I Don't Wanna Go Out," "Piece of Shit," or the cover of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer." Baby's did get all their officially released songs -- "Wet Dream," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Chaise Longue" -- and the best of the unreleased ones from their upcoming debut, including "Supermarket," "Loving You," and "Angelica." The crowd was very into it, dancing and singing along loudly to "Wet Dream" and "Chaise Longue," in particular.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

18 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

VARIOUS ARTISTS - IT'S HARD TO DANCE WHEN IT'S COLD AND THERE'S NO MUSIC: KILL ROCK STARS WINTER HOLIDAY ALBUM VOLUME 2. Back in 2006, indie label Kill Rock Stars released Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album and they've now made a sequel, featuring festive songs by Imaad Wasif, Beth Ditto, Mary Timony, Thao, Excepter and more.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Penelope Isles announce 2022 tour w/ Pom Poko, discuss their favorite music of 2021

UK group Penelope Isles, led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, released the terrific Which Way to Happy earlier this year. It's wonderfully dynamic album, full of expansive, soaring melodies and widescreen production, which benefits from a great mix by Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. One of the standouts, the fizzy "Have You Heard," has just gotten a video made by director Jamie Thraves, who made Radiohead’s “Just” and Coldplay’s “The Scientist." In fact, the video's opening scene feels like a tip of the hat "Just," and features the band's Bella Union label boss (and onetime Cocteau Twins bassist) Simon Raymonde. You can watch that below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore add Militarie Gun & Gleemer to 2022 tour

Are going on a BrooklynVegan-presented tour in support of 2020's great Lament in the spring. Dogleg, who, along with Vein.fm, were scheduled to open all dates, have since gone on hiatus, so instead they'll be joined by Colorado emo/shoegaze band Gleemer on March 4-15, and Regional Justice Center offshoot Militarie Gun on March 18-April 12.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Bright Eyes announce 2022 US tour

Bright Eyes cancelled the indoor shows of their summer 2021 tour, their first in 10 years, because of COVID and the Delta variant. They've now announced a new run of dates in March and April, including stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. See all dates below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hiatus Kaiyote announces 2022 US shows

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote returned this year with their new album (and first for Brainfeeder), Mood Valiant (and it's been cracking some year-end lists), and they're planning to play a few US shows in 2022. That includes LA's Smokin' Grooves festival, plus headlining shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 13 (tickets) and Oakland's Fox Theater at March 17 (tickets). Both shows go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM local time with presales starting today.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Wet Leg made a joyous splash at their first U.S. show (pics, setlist, review)

Wet Leg have had quite a year. Make that six months. The Isle of Wight duo released their quotable earworm of a debut single, "Chaise Longue," and its equally memorable, high-kicking video in June, and let that ride for the rest of the summer. After releasing a second single in September, "Wet Dream," they sold out three NYC shows, not to mention shows in L.A. and San Francisco. All on the basis of two songs. It wasn't until just a week ago that they announced their debut album and shared a couple more equally catchy songs, just in time for their Stateside debut.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Wet Leg play “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers ++ Union Pool setlist/video

UK band Wet Leg are currently in NYC playing three small, sold-out club shows as part of a whirlwind stateside visit, and they stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (12/8) to make their U.S. television debut and play their breakout hit, "Chaise Longue." Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers keep things coy and buttoned up until it's time for the guitars and then things burst open. It's a terrific, very charming performance and you can watch that below.
MUSIC
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy