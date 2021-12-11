What’s Going on Saturday?

Baroness are currently on an all-request tour, and they played their first of two sold-out Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus last night (12/7). Requests were submitted prior to the show, and Baroness' 22-song set included 10 requests, nine of which were played at the beginning, but they saved the tenth for last because frontman John Baizley said it's "kind of a special song" ("Tower Falls"). John and Gina Gleason also did two acoustic songs together: "Cocainium" and "Foolsong." You can check out the full setlist and more pictures from the show (by Stephanie V. Augello) below. Baroness do it again at Vitus tonight (12/8).

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO