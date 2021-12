State finance officials are projecting an upcoming budget surplus of $7.7 billion after a year of what's being described as "extraordinary" revenue growth. The Commissioner's Office of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released its latest budget and economic forecast Tuesday morning, detailing how much money the state has brought in, how much it has spent, and how much elected officials can expect to be left over in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO