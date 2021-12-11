ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hints From Heloise

TheInterMountain.com
 2 days ago

Dear Readers: If you want to have a tangible, lasting memory of every Christmas or Thanksgiving family gathering, you can make a memorable tablecloth that everyone at the table can participate in creating. Here’s how:. 1. Buy a plain tablecloth and several permanent markers or fabric paint pens....

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Record-Herald

Homemade gifts for Christmas

Homemade candy is just the best, and if you are giving cookies as a gift, it just makes it better. My brother, Jim, and I would always make homemade gifts for each other. He worked in wood, and has made me several wonderful things that I treasure. I was always excited to see what he came up with at Christmas time. I made him some quilts and afghans, and of course shared homemade cookies and candy as an extra added bonus.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
News Argus

Hints For A Happy Holiday Get-together

(NAPSAI)—After the last year or so, many people are anxious to get back into the social swing. To help, here are 6 entertaining ideas that can mean more fun for you and your friends:. How To Have A Great Party. 1.Think about your guest list: You want people who are...
WEATHER
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
Natchez Democrat

Oh, Christmas Trees

I will admit it. I’m a bit of a Christmas fanatic. I try my hardest to wait until my birthday in November to decorate the inside of my house and always wait until after the turkey has been put away from Thanksgiving to tackle the outside. When you put...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Christmas#Food Safety
The Blade

Monday Memories: Students crafted a Christmas tree from recycled cartons in1968

Back in the 1960s, most pupils had two beverage choices for school lunch: milk, white or chocolate. Empties were tossed in the trash, but these imaginative 10-year-olds figured out how to recycle them into a Christmas tree for their fifth-grade classroom. Heidi Young and Neil Johnson spent two weeks collecting the 484 half-pint cartons needed to assemble the tree and then added tinsel for holiday sparkle.
ADVOCACY
southernthing.com

Christmas tree decorations we all used to have

Christmas trees of the past looked a lot different than they do today. Some of the vintage decorations we used to have were so, so beautiful (think Shiny Brite ornaments). Some were a little creepy (think knee-hugger elves.) Others were a little, well, messy. (We do not miss that tinsel that went everywhere.)
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
The Independent

Christmas present wrapping hacks, from decorative touches to sustainable alternatives

It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

How to Work Faux Bois, One of Martha's Favorite Patterns, Into Your Holiday Decorations

Though faux bois may sound like the type of high-fashion design element most amateurs can't easily incorporate into their décor, it's really just a fancy term for a simple pattern that imitates wood grain (Martha loves it!). By changing the color and scale of the pattern, you can use it for everything from fabrics to cake frosting, making it an organic, inviting addition to your holiday decorations. "When we think of the holiday season, we think of warm, cozy nights by the fire," say Tanya Willock and Temidra Willock-Morsch, owners of Hidden Gem, a home boutique in Southampton, New York. "Faux bois can bring that outdoor, woodsy feeling into the home." Ahead, exactly how to work this earthy motif into your seasonal décor and celebrations this year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Darshak Rana

Creating Christmas Smell At Home

Christmas is coming up, and it can be hard to get into the spirit of the season when you're stuck at home with no snow. The smell of a pine tree or a freshly baked Christmas cookie can instantly bring back memories from previous Christmases- even if you've never been in that same room before.
fuquay-varina.org

Winter Holiday Fires

• Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant. • Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn. • Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. • Replace any string of lights with worn or...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Christmas can be hazardous for pets: What to look out for

Christmas is a wonderful time to relax with family and friends, both two and four legged. But it can be a scary and dangerous time for pets. Food, presents, decorations and even visitors to our homes can all become hazards. Vets typically report the festive season as being one of their busiest times of year.
PETS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy