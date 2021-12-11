ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2021. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar...

TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
MILITARY
Houston Chronicle

Book World: The danger of American nostalgia for World War II

- - - 'Looking for the Good War" is a remarkable book, from its title and subtitle to its last words some 350 pages later. It is a stirring indictment of American sentimentality about war, written by an English professor who teaches Homer, Shakespeare and Styron to future officers of the U.S. Army. Elizabeth Samet is a professor of English at West Point. Her classroom high above the Hudson River must be a lively spot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kalw.org

Almanac - Monday 12/13/2021

18 days remain until the end of the year. and the sun will set at 4:51:50 pm. The solar transit will be at 12:04:25 pm. The first low tide will be at 12:02 am at 1.30 feet. The first high tide will be at 6:43 am at 5.89 feet. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:27-29; quote by Eric Burdon

Romans Rom.9:27-29 Inside each of us, there is the seed of both good and evil. It’s a constant struggle as to which one will win. And one cannot exist without the other. Eric Victor Burdon (born 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rhythm and blues and rock band the Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion’s most distinctive singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice.
RELIGION
townandcountrymag.com

The Hunt For the Romanovs’ Greatest Lost Treasure

On September 4, a team of 14 deepwater divers set off on a ship from Poland to explore a WWII-era shipwreck lying under 300 feet of water at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Their goal was the German cargo ship SS Karlsruhe, which remains almost intact despite having been sunk by Allied bombs in 1945. “We have been looking for this wreck for over a year, and when we finally found it we realized it could be the most interesting undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” the lead diver, Tomasz Stachura, told reporters at the start of the mission.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
GreenwichTime

AP PHOTOS: Afghan Taliban fighters now man urban checkpoints

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan more than three and a half months ago amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, their fighters have changed roles, from insurgents fighting in the mountains and fields to an armed force running the country. Many Taliban...
WORLD
GreenwichTime

Mexico has a new unicorn, it's about Incode

Incode , an identity verification and authentication platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), raised $ 220 million in its Series B funding round and reached a valuation of $ 1.25 billion, making it the new Mexican unicorn. This financing occurs less than seven months after the company, founded by Ricardo...
BUSINESS
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.

