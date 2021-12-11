ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genealogy: Two kinds of record sources: original and derivative

Tribune-Star
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Sept. 30, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star. When working on the family history, one thing we have to do is evaluate each new source of information. A source refers to the provenance of a record – it’s place and time of origin. There...

www.tribstar.com

ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
State
Illinois State
ARTnews

Maker of Totem Poles Allegedly Faked Native American Heritage

According to a federal investigation, the Washington-based artist Lewis Anthony Rath misrepresented himself as a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe in an effort to present totem poles and other crafts he made as authentic Native American artifacts. On November 23rd, a special agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filed a complaint against Rath finding him in violation of four counts of Misrepresentation of Indian Produced Goods and Products, one count of Unlawful Possession of Golden Eagle Parts, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Migratory Bird Parts. The complaint followed an two-year investigation by the USFWS in...
ENTERTAINMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

How new advances in archaeology are illuminating mysteries of the Hebrew Bible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Far from any city, ancient or modern, Timna is illuminating the time of the Hebrew Bible—and showing just how much can...
RELIGION
Fareeha Arshad

4 Times Modern Science Helped Us Recreate Ancient History: Reliving Moments of the Past May Not Be a Dream Anymore

The recreation of the face of a teenager, Dawn, from the Mesolithic period using CT scans and 3D printing technologyBBC. History is filled with moments that deserve to be revisited time and again. However, because these moments are long gone by, there are minimal ways to relive them. For instance, we aren’t exactly aware of how it felt to be a part of a particular crowd or how certain foods actually tasted. Yet, with the ever-increasing development in modern technology, we have started getting a peek into a few ancient experiences. Let’s have a look at a few such moments when science managed to recreate history.
hivplusmag.com

2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: Author Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba never really set out to be a children’s book author — or an HIV advocate for that matter. But sometimes destiny has other ideas. The 30-year-old from Johannesburg, South Africa, discovered she was living with HIV in 2013 after nonchalantly taking a routine test at a Wellness Day event at her work. Qamngana-Mayaba says she was in complete shock when the test came back positive since she had only had one sexual partner at that time in her life.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Teacher gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students' marks and study choices

Two important patterns in education are true world-wide. First, females outperform males in most subjects, and boys do not outperform girls in high school maths and physics. Second, more females than males enrol in higher education. However, female enrolments in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM) degrees are disproportionately low. My research with Professor Victor Lavy has shown teacher gender bias at least partly explains these low enrolments. We measured this bias in an innovative way based on how teachers graded different sets of students. We tracked the effects over many years, showing this bias distorts students’ grades in school and...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Fareeha Arshad

Unheard Forms of Ancient Currencies: Edible currency, Kissi Pennies, Potlatch, Rai stones

We live in cashless times. According to theTimes of India, only 8% of the world’s money exists in physical form, while the rest is available as digital money. However, when you look back into history, you will realize that paper money is still a recent invention. Previously, different objects were a form of currency — each holding a set of sentimental values to the community that used it. Let’s have a look at some of such ancient money and what they represented.
NBC Chicago

Most ‘Native' Art Is Fake or Stolen. Indigenous Artists Are Fighting Back

Walk through a major clothing or home goods shop in the U.S., and you’re likely to see something that appears to come from Native American culture: patterned blankets or jackets, towels, T-shirts or jewelry. Dig a little deeper, and you’ll find much of it wasn’t created by Native artists. What's more, to justify their profits from these products, many retailers use misleading labels with words like “Native-inspired,” tell half-truths about working closely with tribes or claim to honor Indigenous cultural traditions.
VISUAL ART
alextimes.com

Genealogy: A gift rooted in family history

Too often, our holiday shopping panic leads us to that most unfortunate decision: to buy, or not to buy, that convenient trendy object when nothing else on the webpage or store shelf seems to meet the expectations of our all-too-discerning relative or friend. We succumb to that last-minute contingency gift that won’t excite the recipient, but also won’t offend them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
aithority.com

Open Source MLOps Tool DVC Adds First-of-its-Kind Experiment Versioning

Iterative, the MLOps company dedicated to streamlining the workflow of data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers, announced the latest release of Data Versioning Control (DVC), introducing industry-first, experiment versioning. Experiment versioning gives developers an easy way to save, compare, and reproduce ML experiments at scale in ways that neither traditional software version control nor existing experiment tracking tools can.
SOFTWARE
goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is the fourth game in the Fire Emblem franchise. It is set on the continent of Jugdral, and its story revolves around a lord named Sigurd who defends his kingdom of Grannvale against the land of Verdane. This simple plot soon develops into something more intricate, complete with a 17-year timeskip and Sigurd’s role as protagonist being replaced by his son Seliph. Genealogy of the Holy War was quite complex for its time, featuring a huge cast of characters in addition to its long story and even longer battles. Not only that, but it was also the game that originated many modern features of Fire Emblem. With the capabilities of consoles today, a remake of Genealogy of the Holy War would be able to make the game into the legend it truly is.
VIDEO GAMES
Dealerscope

How Digital NFT Art Transforms the Television Use Case

Televisions have grown in size, quality, and technical capability. When they’re not in use, though, they’re empty and unappealing – a blank space in a home’s interior design. The average size of televisions sold in the United States grows by two inches per year, with standard displays now available in sizes up to 86 and 98 inches diagonal – to say nothing of the larger-scale LED walls now entering the residential market. These displays are in operation for less than five percent of their lifespan. Why are they sitting idle when they could instead be an enriching part of users’ lives and home designs? As screens have gotten bigger and more sophisticated, they’ve also been at the center of an exciting cultural renaissance: the rise of NFT (non-fungible token) art. NFT art is an ideal solution to the design problem of the big, blank screen. Just like traditional artwork, NFT subject matter spans all tastes, from restful nature scenes, to provocative satirical and intellectual works, to abstract forms. Any screen can be instantly elevated into a gorgeous digital canvas, with artwork to suit any home or personality.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and autopsy results showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, family lawyer Steven Bertolino...
OREGON STATE
wlrn.org

A DNA Test Reveals A Genealogical Bombshell

DCI Vera Stanhope and her team face a series of captivating murder mysteries set against the breathtaking Northumberland landscape. Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, is a nearly retired employee of the 'Northumberland & City Police', who is obsessive about her work and driven by her own demons. She plods along in a constantly disheveled state, but has a calculating mind and, despite her irascible personality, she cares deeply about her work and colleagues.
PUBLIC SAFETY

