Labor Issues

Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged...

