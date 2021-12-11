ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles are currently on sale at PlayStation Direct UK

PS5 consoles are currently in stock at PlayStation Direct in the UK. A limited quantity of consoles was made available at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Upon entry to the site, users must sign in to the PlayStation Network in order to purchase a PS5 console. UPDATE 11.03am: PS5 consoles were...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Game Console#Ap#Japanese
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series S beats Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch as best-selling console across Black Friday

Xbox Series S is reportedly the best-selling console over Black Friday, beating out the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. As first reported by Business Insider, the Adobe Digital Economy Index claims to have analyzed over 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveyed over 1,000 customers about their buying habits over the Black Friday period last week. This extensive research has apparently indicated that the Xbox Series S has emerged the winner over the last few days of deals.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
HackerNoon

Super Mario Land Review (Nintendo Game Boy)

Super Mario Land is Nintendo’s first attempt to port over their popular mascot onto a handheld machine. The game is divided into four (4) worlds composed of three (3) levels each, and each world has a unique theme to it, along with both recurring enemies common throughout the game and enemies unique to those worlds. This one changes things up a bit by having Mario go solo and rescue Princess Daisy, who would later become Luigi's romantic interest, from a tyrannical alien simply known as **Tatanga**.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Nintendo Switch Deals to Grab for the Holidays: Consoles, Games, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nintendo Switch was already one of the hottest handheld gaming consoles on the market, and now that the holiday season is upon us, you can expect sales to go up. Two of the many features that users seem to love about the Switch are its portability and versatility. With a battery life of up to nine hours, the Switch is designed to go where...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals: consoles, games and more

So the PlayStation 5 has been out for nearly an entire year. According to VG247’s reviewer, it’s a console well-worth the money for that 'new generation thrill.' Its expanding library of exclusives - like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - also add to the list of reasons to snag one on Cyber Monday.
FIFA
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – consoles, games, and more

It’s been a long year for those wishing for Nintendo Switch deals, and while some of you may have picked some up over Black Friday, others might not have been so lucky. But that luck hasn’t run out thanks to the arrival of Cyber Monday! The Amazon Prime Day Switch deals had been pretty lacklustre so far, especially given that the coveted OLED was brand new onto the market. Thankfully, Nintendo products still have a few deals that are hitting fans’ wish lists!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Announces Official PS5 Console Covers

It's finally happened: PlayStation has officially announced that it will sell colored PlayStation 5 console covers or faceplates. More specifically, it was revealed this morning that PlayStation will sell PS5 console covers in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. There have been third-party designs in the past for swappable covers, but this marks the first official PS5 console covers beyond the stock white.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Consoles Get Mysterious Update

Nintendo has released a new update on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED alongside patch notes designed to let the consumer know everything Nintendo has done to the various Switch hardware. The problem is, the patch notes don't say anything of note. According to Nintendo, all the update does is provide "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." What exactly these improvements are, Nintendo doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Qualcomm's 'Nintendo Switch Pro' rival console runs Xbox games, debuts G3x Gen 1 gaming platform

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - It's not just flagship mobile devices where Qualcomm is looking to lead - see the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for that - as the company just revealed its G3x Gen 1 platform. Bigger than that, however, it has showcased this in a handheld device with integrated screen and controls that is, well, a big enough deal to rival the never-happened Nintendo Switch Pro.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Masayuki Uemura, the pioneer behind the NES and SNES, passes away

Earlier this week, the world lost one of the single most important pioneers in Nintendo history. Masayuki Uemura, the man behind the creation of spectacular gaming consoles NES and SNES, passed away on December 6, 2021. He was 78. A long-time electronics engineer, Uemura had worked within various fledgling Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy