CAL FIRE Announces Availability of Funding For Projects That Proactively Address Fire Prevention And Forest Health
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced the availability of up to $240 million for Fire Prevention and Forest Health grant projects. CAL FIRE is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities, and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and...4newsplus.com
Comments / 0