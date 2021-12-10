Virtual conferences are more inclusive. Will that disappear when in-person conferences return?

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, will be hosting the first-ever Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference. The investor event will be held on Dec. 6, 2021. This premier gathering is designed to feature a variety of companies, including those in the EV, energy and power, materials and chemicals, and food and agriculture industries. Green energy and sustainability are becoming top priorities in today’s world, and this inaugural gathering is designed to create an invaluable opportunity for premier innovators in the clean-tech space to network and learn together. The conference agenda will include insightful presentations and addresses by preeminent industry speakers as well as opportunities to meet one-on-one with some of the emerging leaders in the space. “With the new infrastructure bill in place, we can hope to see adoption and growth within the clean technology and electric vehicle industry in the years to come,” said SRAX community development director Morgan-Lea Fogg in the press release. “We are looking forward to exploring this further within our panels and hearing from experts on trends as we host you for the last Sequire event of the year.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO