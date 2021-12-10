ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual conferences are more inclusive. Will that disappear when in-person conferences return?

By Alun Salt
botany.one
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past couple of years, we’ve been getting used to the idea of conferences happening through a screen. Research published recently in Nature Sustainability has found there are advantages for many people, with inclusivity increasing and the carbon footprint decreasing. Matthew Skiles and colleagues examined attendance at...

www.botany.one

Comments / 0

