Public Health

For older adults, smelling the roses may be more difficult

By Judith Graham Kaiser Health News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reports from covid-19 patients are disconcerting. Only a few hours before, they were enjoying a cup of pungent coffee or the fragrance of flowers in a garden. Then, as if a switch had been flipped, those smells disappeared. Young and old alike are affected — more than 80%...

Medscape News

Sleep Disturbances More Profound in Older Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

Patients ages 65 years and older with atopic dermatitis (AD) have similar disease severity when compared with younger adult patients, but they have more profound sleep disturbances, especially trouble staying asleep. Those are key findings from a cross-sectional study that Jaya Manjunath, BS, and Jonathan I. Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH,...
EurekAlert

Distinct differences exist between sense of smell distortions associated with COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (December 13, 2021) – Sudden smell and taste loss has become a well-known symptom of COVID-19. However, some people have also woken up to discover that their usual beloved coffee odor has been distorted and now smells like garbage or rotting meat, a condition known as parosmia. Others smell cigarette smoke, for example, when no odor source is present, a condition called phantosmia.
Oxford Eagle

State health departments offer boosters to adults 18 and older

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced that Mississippians 18 and older can make appointments for their COVID-19 booster shots at all county health departments. This announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expansion of booster eligibility to all adults 18 and over. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D.,...
Gillian May

Alcohol Use and Safety Issues for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One issue that comes up frequently are safety issues for older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink, but heavy usage may not be safe for their physical and mental health.
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers studying long-COVID symptoms that last months for kids

We know some adults who get COVID develop long-term problems like brain fog and other ailments that can last for months, and sometimes even years. Researchers are now learning the same thing is happening to some children who come down with the virus. Rutgers University, working with the National Institutes...
WPRI 12 News

SNAP benefits increase for those with disabilities, older adults

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been made in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those with disabilities or older adults living in New York. On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes in SNAP to further assist individuals who fall into these categories. This included simplifying the SNAP application, extending the duration that […]
Best Life

If You Do This, You're 50 Percent More Likely to Develop Dementia

There are some dementia risk factors that can't be changed—your age, family history, and other genetic factors can increase your risk of developing the progressive and fatal condition. Yet experts say that outside of these factors, there are several simple ways to minimize your risk—beginning with everyday lifestyle changes. In particular, Craig Thomas, MD, director of population health for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says there's one thing you may be doing that makes you 50 percent more likely to develop dementia. The good news? He also says there are ways to avoid this "under-recognized risk to the public's health"—and that awareness is the first step. Read on to find out which one thing may be putting you at increased risk of dementia and how to slash your chances of cognitive decline.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
momjunction.com

Childhood Disorders: Types, Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment

Childhood behavioral disorders, also called developmental disorders, can be broadly categorized into brain-based and behavioral disorders (1). Brain disorders are caused by neurochemical problems or variations in the brain’s structure, whereas behavioral disorders refer to patterns of behavior that cause difficulty at home, school, or other social settings in a physically healthy child.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
WTOP

This year’s flu strain is particularly dangerous for older adults

The flu season is beginning to gain traction with a predominant strain that concerns one infectious disease expert, and he’s urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot. “We’re starting to see the first cases,” said Dr. Bill Petri, professor of infectious diseases at the University of...
