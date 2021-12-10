Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson has reported that an employee of the Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on two charges stemming from a cellphone smggling incident at the Escambia County Detention Center. Taylor Boatright, 25, of Brewton, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with one count of promoting prison...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in the parking lot of 701 Greentree Parkway just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday November 19th. Upon arrival deputies located an 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr., of Macon, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to upper body. Raines...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections, was arrested for battery and official misconduct. The incident occurred at the Pinellas County Jail located at 14400 49th Street North on November 19, 2021. According to detectives, 41-year-old...
Several arrests are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. This (Monday) morning, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Travis A Collins of Cameron on Cameron warrants for alleged failure to register a vehicle and no insurance. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Sunday at about...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened in Hartford on Thursday. Kevin Flores, 18, of New Britain, Tailek Wallace, 18, of Hartford, and a 17-year-old juvenile face charges, according to police. Patrol officers said they were dispatched to 221 Trumbull St. shortly after...
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery and burglary on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on Sunday 21-year-old Ricky Sanders kicked in the door to his ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with a gun and picked her up then slammed her on the ground before taking her cell phone.
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested in Petaluma for a stabbing. Early Saturday morning, police got a call of an assault in the area of Petaluma Boulevard North and B Street to investigate. While officers were responding to the scene, the reporting party said the suspect had fled in a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the victim who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Soon after, other officers located a vehicle nearby that matched the description. 21-year-old Kevin Garcia Cruz was was identified by the victim, and booked into Sonoma County jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 30 Juvenile, 12, Eunice. Disturbing the peace, language. Ryan A. Blanchard, 35, 1000 block of Samuel, Eunice. Violations of protective orders. Joey A. Guillory, 44, 100 block of Shadowbrush Bend, Lafayette. Theft.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 block of east Morningside after he was observed driving by an officer who, from previous contact with Thayer, knew his license was suspended, Fremont Police reported.
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Omaha woman after a traffic stop after 4 a.m. today. A sheriff’s office press release says Rae-Lynn Wishecoby is suspected of possession of Ecstasy pills, marijuana and paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says Wishecoby failed to notify law enforcement while carrying a concealed weapon. A loaded 9 mm handgun was found in a search of her vehicle.
• Tausha Nicole Green, 30, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750 and criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750. • Aspen Lea Sullivan, 21, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for aggravated assault with a...
RUTLAND — A joint law-enforcement investigation led to several arrests in Rutland. Authorities executed a search warrant at 55 Killington Avenue in Rutland City as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking by Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland. Upon police entry into the apartment, a man later identified as...
A transient was arrested after he allegedly stole $13 from a woman who was going to give him some change Tuesday night. Officers arrested Matthew Parker, 44, on one count of second degree robbery. Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the victim told officer she had made a purchase at...
Dustin D. Gilbert, 35, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Shane M. Turner, 34, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. Monday, November 29. Paul S. Farmer, 33, of Plainview,...
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have made an arrest after an incident that transpired back on September 27. The LAPD reported at around 1 p.m. officers from the Hollywood Division responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard for a radio call for a man acting erratically and throwing items in the street.
Alexandria, LA (Dec. 2, 2021) – Alexandria Police detectives have arrested Dmarcus Dynell Lamb, 31, of Lake Charles, in connection with a homicide that occurred in February of this year. Lamb is charged with one count of second degree murder for the murder of Jarvis Robinson, 44, of Alexandria. On...
LACEY TWP, NJ – Three people have been arrested on warrants according to the Lacey Township Police Department. Motor Vehicle Stop/Warrant Arrest: On Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:45 pm, Officer Dylan Emmett conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Route 9 and Haines Street in Lanoka Harbor, for no head lights on. The driver, Jacquelyn Smith, age 30, was found to have an outstanding no-bail warrant from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. As a result of the warrant she was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility without incident.
A rare carjacking Tuesday morning in Thousand Oaks resulted in the arrest of four individuals wanted for a rash of car break-ins, police said. Just after 1 a.m. Nov. 30, two males and two females in a dark-colored Ford Expedition approached a man sitting in a black Range Rover parked outside his La Granada Drive home, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.
Photo provided by Clinton County Sheriff's Department. A pursuit that started north of Cameron ended with the arrest of one individual. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol began the pursuit southbound on Interstate 35. Troopers say the SUV was driving on three tires and the remainder of a rim.
