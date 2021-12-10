A Santa Rosa man has been arrested in Petaluma for a stabbing. Early Saturday morning, police got a call of an assault in the area of Petaluma Boulevard North and B Street to investigate. While officers were responding to the scene, the reporting party said the suspect had fled in a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the victim who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Soon after, other officers located a vehicle nearby that matched the description. 21-year-old Kevin Garcia Cruz was was identified by the victim, and booked into Sonoma County jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

